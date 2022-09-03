National Geographic Islander II Completes Maiden Sailing

The National Geographic Islander II completed her maiden voyage in Galápagos last week and became the fifteenth Lindblad Expeditions ship, according to a press release.

The Islander II’s christening celebration will take place on October 22, 2022, during a sailing with Lindblad chief executive officer Sven Lindblad and special guests.

The 14-suite vessel will sail year-round and across the Galápagos archipelago and will offer guests tools to explore with the guidance of Lindblad’s expedition team and crew on land and at sea, according to the company.

“We have a complete set of equipment to explore the underwater with snorkeling gear, kayaks, paddleboards, so we’ll be fascinated not only by the richness of wildlife on land, but also what lies underneath the ocean, which is fascinating too,” said Carlos Romero, expedition leader, Lindblad Expeditions.

“This combination is exquisite. What’s better than having the best accommodations, the best quality in conservation, and at the same time learning at the islands with a fleet of professionals,” added Romero.

“With this new addition to the fleet, the National Geographic Islander II I feel very comfortable and very safe at doing my job as we navigate at this incredible part of the plant,” highlighted Socrates Tomala, expeditions team member, Lindblad.