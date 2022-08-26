Port Canaveral Receives Federal Funding for Security Updates

Port Canaveral was granted $1,941,285 in federal grant funding for several projects, to safeguard its infrastructure from terrorism and other security threats, by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Port Security Grant Program (PSGP) of the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS), according to a press release.

The Canaveral Port Authority will receive $1,357,020 in federal funds for two projects aimed at improving the port's safety and security. To improve the port's port-wide risk prevention programs, threat mitigation efforts, and security response service capabilities, the federal funding will be supplemented by a 25% CPA cost share match., according to a statement by the port.

“Safety and security is a primary mission for Port Canaveral, and these awards signal great confidence in our Port from our Federal partners. We have a critical requirement to protect and maintain our infrastructure and operations. Grants like these are important funding to help us employ new resources and latest technologies to augment our security measures with an enhanced ability to detect and respond to threats,” commented John Murray, port chief executive officer.

The Port's Cybersecurity Vulnerability Reduction Project received an $884,520 PSGP grant to support a $1.18 million project to significantly elevate the cybersecurity posture with additional information security personnel and services.

The port also received a $472,500 PSGP grant to acquire a new Security Rapid Response Boat. The boat, a 33-foot "Life Proof" boat operated by the Brevard County Sheriff's Office (BCSO), will be outfitted with cutting-edge features and technology to respond to and support current and future waterside security needs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and high-yield explosives.

“Port Canaveral is a major economic engine for Central Florida, expanding every year, and this funding is important to assisting the Port with enhancing safety and security for passengers and cargo operations,” said Congressman Bill Posey.

Additionally, the Canaveral Pilots Association, which represents Port Canaveral's state and federally licensed pilots, obtained $584,265 in PSGP grant funding to purchase a new response boat to assist with emergencies and hurricane recovery operations at the port.