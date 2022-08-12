August Update: MSC Cruises Fleet Locations

With two new cruise ships set to enter service this year, MSC Cruises currently has its entire 19-ship fleet sailing again.

Cruise Industry News tracked the location and itinerary of every MSC Cruises ships as of August 12, 2022.

MSC Seascape

Year Built: 2022

Capacity: 4,560 guests

Status: Under construction

Location: Palermo, Italy

In a major construction milestone, the new MSC Seascape recently left Fincantieri for a first set of sea trials. Set to debut in November, vessel is now undergoing a technical drydock in Palermo, Italy.

MSC World Europa

Year Built: 2022

Capacity: 5,400 guests

Status: Under construction

Location: Chantiers de l’Atlantique, France

First in a new series of ships known as the World Class, the MSC World Europa is set to be delivered to MSC Cruises in October. Currently in final stages of construction at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in France, the 5,400-guest vessel will spend its inaugural season in the Middle East.

MSC Seashore

Year Built: 2021

Capacity: 4,560 guests

Status: In service

Location: Western Caribbean

After completing its first year in service earlier this month, the MSC Seashore continues to sail in the Caribbean. Based in Miami, the vessel offers regular itineraries in the region, visiting ports in the Bahamas, Jamaica, Puerto Rico, Mexico, U.S. Virgin Islands and more.

MSC Virtuosa

Year Built: 2021

Capacity: 4,888 guests

Status: In service

Location: Western Mediterranean

Based in Southampton through October, the MSC Virtuosa is presently operating a series of cruises to the Western Mediterranean, the Norwegian Fjords, the Baltic and more.

MSC Grandiosa

Year Built: 2019

Capacity: 4,888 guests

Status: In service

Location: Northern Europe

The MSC Grandiosa is offering a summer program in Northern Europe. Departing from Germany and Denmark, the vessel sails regular itineraries to the Norwegian Fjords with visits to Oslo, Flam, Alesund and more.

MSC Bellissima

Year Built: 2019

Capacity: 4,500 guests

Status: In service

Location: Western Mediterranean

Returning to Europe after a three-year absence, the MSC Bellissima relaunched service in the Western Mediterranean in July. Previously, the 2019-built vessel spent the last three months sailing in the Middle East.

MSC Seaview

Year Built: 2018

Capacity: 4,140 guests

Status: In service

Location: Western Mediterranean

The MSC Seaview is presently cruising in the Western Mediterranean. As part of an eight-ship summer program in the region, the vessel offers week-long itineraries visiting popular destinations in Italy, Spain, France and Malta.

MSC Meraviglia

Year Built: 2017

Capacity: 4,500 guests

Status: In service

Location: Western Mediterranean

Another MSC Cruises ship in the Western Mediterranean for the summer, the Meraviglia is offering a series of cruises to Spain, France and Italy.

MSC Seaside

Year Built: 2017

Capacity: 4,140 guests

Status: In service

Location: Western Mediterranean

The MSC Seaside is sailing a regular schedule of seven-night cruises in the Western Mediterranean. The ship’s itinerary includes stops in Palermo, Civitavecchia, Genoa, Marseille, Valencia and Ibiza.

MSC Preziosa

Year Built: 2013

Capacity: 3,500 guests

Status: In service

Location: Northern Europe

One of five MSC ships sailing in Northern Europe for the summer, the MSC Preziosa is currently sailing varied itineraries to the Baltic and Scandinavia. Departing from Germany and Finland, the cruises feature calls in popular destinations such as Bergen, Stockholm and Stavanger.

MSC Divina

Year Built: 2012

Capacity: 3,500 guests

Status: In service

Location: Western Caribbean

The MSC Divina is offering a series of itineraries to the Western Caribbean and the Bahamas departing from Port Canaveral.

MSC Magnifica

Year Built: 2010

Capacity: 2,550 guests

Status: In service

Location: Northern Europe

The MSC Magnifica is in Northern Europe for a summer program that includes longer itineraries to Iceland, Svalbard, the North Cape and more. Sailing from Germany, the Musica-class vessel also visits the British Islands, the Norwegian Fjords and more.

MSC Splendida

Year Built: 2009

Capacity: 3,300 guests

Status: In service

Location: Western Mediterranean

The MSC Splendida is presently offering week-long cruises in the Western Mediterranean. Sailing to Italy and France, the ship’s itinerary features calls to Marseille, Genoa, Civitavecchia, Syracuse and Taranto.

MSC Fantasia

Year Built: 2008

Capacity: 3,300 guests

Status: In service

Location: Eastern Mediterranean

As the largest MSC Cruises’ ship in the region, the MSC Fantasia is sailing a series of cruises in the Eastern Mediterranean. The seven-night itineraries include visits to Trieste, Zadar, Ancona, Kotor, Bari and Corfu.

MSC Poesia

Year Built: 2008

Capacity: 2,550 guests

Status: In service

Location: Northern Europe

The MSC Poesia is presently embarking guests in Denmark and Germany for cruises in Northern Europe. In August, the program includes itineraries to the Baltic and the Norwegian Fjords.

MSC Orchestra

Year Built: 2007

Capacity: 2,550 guests

Status: In service

Location: Western Mediterranean

Offering longer itineraries in Western Mediterranean and Western Europe, the MSC Orchestra is presently sailing a ten-night cruise that features calls to Genoa, Olbia, Minorca, Marseille, Alicante, Malaga, Cádiz and Lisbon.

MSC Musica

Year Built: 2006

Capacity: 2,550 guests

Status: In service

Location: Eastern Mediterranean

As the last ship to resume service for MSC Cruises after the COVID-19 operational pause, the MSC Musica kicked off a program in the Eastern Mediterranean in June. The 2006-built ship is now offering itineraries departing from Monfalcone that include visits to Bari, Santorini, Iraklion and Katakolon.

MSC Opera

Year Built: 2004

Capacity: 2,160 guests

Status: In service

Location: Western Mediterranean

Complementing MSC’s program in the Western Mediterranean, the Opera is presently sailing weekly cruises to Tunisia, Spain, France and Italy.

MSC Lirica

Year Built: 2003

Capacity: 2,000 guests

Status: In service

Location: Eastern Mediterranean

The MSC Lirica is sailing week-long cruises to the Eastern Mediterranean that depart from the Port of Piraeus and include visits to Kusadasi, Rhodes, Limassol, Haifa and Santorini.

MSC Sinfonia

Year Built: 2002

Capacity: 1,900 guests

Status: In service

Location: Eastern Mediterranean

The MSC Sinfonia is sailing a series of Greek Islands and Montenegro cruises departing from the Italian ports of Bari and Venice. The itineraries feature visits to Kotor, Mykonos and Santorini.

MSC Armonia

Year Built: 2001

Capacity: 2,000 guests

Status: In service

Location: Eastern Mediterranean

Another MSC ship cruising on the Eastern Mediterranean, the Armonia is offering weekly departures in the region. The 2001-built vessel sails from the Italian ports of Venice and Brindisi, with cruises visiting Zadar, Piraeus and Mykonos.