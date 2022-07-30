Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

American Queen Voyages Rolls Out Free Roundtrip Air on 2023 Voyages

American Empress

American Queen Voyages is providing a complimentary roundtrip air option on select sailings from 30 destinations in 2023 for bookings completed by August 31, 2022, according to a press release.

The offer applies to any vessel in the cruise line's fleet, with itineraries sailing from February to December 2023, according to the company.

American Queen Voyages has further introduced a new full-service air desk to provide consumer and agent support beginning with select 2022 and 2023 voyages. Dana Horton, the director of call center operations, and a team of cruise industry veterans led by director Tonya Meyer and manager Kevin White oversee the service.

“We are always seeking to improve our guest experience in its entirety from arrival at the embarkation city with an included pre-cruise hotel, to the moment they depart the vessel to return home. Our skilled air team is now available to serve our guests and travel advisors in the planning process and reduce the anxiety that can come with booking a flight,” said Isis Ruiz, chief commercial officer, American Queen Voyages.

