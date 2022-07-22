Celestyal: Partnership with Ark of the World in Support of Ukrainian Refugees

Celestyal Cruises has extended its partnership with the Greek non-profit organization Ark of the World to support refugees of the war in Ukraine, according to a press release.

Celestyal hosted 40 Ukrainian refugees, mothers, and children on a cruise on the Celestyal Olympia from June 20 to June 25.

According to the company, guests visited destinations such as Ancient Ephesus, Patmos, Rhodes, Heraklion, and Santorini in their "home away from home."

The educational cruise allowed the children to visit key monuments, landmarks, and archaeological sites, as well as sample local cuisine and participate in other recreational activities onboard.

Ark of the World is dedicated to offering care and support to children who come from single-parent families or are without parents and face adversity, neglect, a lack of medical care, and an uncertain future.