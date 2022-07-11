MSC Growth Plans: 12 More Cruise Ships for 2 Brands
MSC Group has ambitious plans to continue growing cruise capacity, with six more ships for its MSC Cruises brand set to be delivered over the next five years, plus another six ships for new luxury brand Explora Journeys, according to the new Global Cruise Ship Index.
Next up for the MSC Cruiseswill be the Seascape, joining the brand from Fincantieri later this year ahead of tis New York christening. That will be followed by the World Europa, which will be the company's first LNG-powered cruise ship, and will debut this winter in the Middle East following her delivery from Chantiers de l'Atlantique.
MSC Upcoming Newbuilds:
|Cruise Line
|Ship
|Tonnage
|Year Built
|Passengers
|Yard
|MSC
|MSC Seascape
|169,380
|2022
|4,560
|Fincantieri
|MSC
|MSC World Europa
|205,700
|2022
|5,400
|Chantiers de l'Atlantique
|MSC
|MSC Euribia
|177,100
|2023
|4,888
|Chantiers de l'Atlantique
|MSC
|Unnamed
|205,700
|2024
|5,400
|Chantiers de l'Atlantique
|MSC
|Unnamed
|205,700
|2025
|5,400
|Chantiers de l'Atlantique
|MSC
|Unnamed
|205,700
|2027
|5,400
|Chantiers de l'Atlantique
The Explora Journeys brand will see dramatic growth in the luxury sector, going from one ship to six ships between 2023 and 2028. The company recently announced that ships three and four will run on LNG, while ships five and six will get a new-generation powerplant that will enable the vessels to burn liquid hydrogen.
Explora Journeys Upcoming Newbuilds:
|Cruise Line
|Ship
|Tonnage
|Year Built
|Passengers
|Yard
|Explora Journeys
|Explora I
|64,000
|2023
|922
|Fincantieri
|Explora Journeys
|Explora II
|64,000
|2024
|922
|Fincantieri
|Explora Journeys
|Explora III
|70,000
|2026
|922
|Fincantieri
|Explora Journeys
|Explora V
|70,000
|2027
|922
|Fincantieri
|Explora Journeys
|Explora IV
|70,000
|2027
|922
|Fincantieri
|Explora Journeys
|Explora VI
|70,000
|2028
|922
|Fincantieri