Tarragona

MSC Growth Plans: 12 More Cruise Ships for 2 Brands

World Europa

MSC Group has ambitious plans to continue growing cruise capacity, with six more ships for its MSC Cruises brand set to be delivered over the next five years, plus another six ships for new luxury brand Explora Journeys, according to the new Global Cruise Ship Index.

Next up for the MSC  Cruiseswill be the Seascape, joining the brand from Fincantieri later this year ahead of tis New York christening. That will be followed by the World Europa, which will be the company's first LNG-powered cruise ship, and will debut this winter in the Middle East following her delivery from Chantiers de l'Atlantique.

MSC Upcoming Newbuilds:

Cruise Line Ship Tonnage Year Built Passengers Yard
MSC MSC Seascape 169,380 2022 4,560 Fincantieri
MSC MSC World Europa 205,700 2022 5,400 Chantiers de l'Atlantique
MSC MSC Euribia 177,100 2023 4,888 Chantiers de l'Atlantique
MSC Unnamed 205,700 2024 5,400 Chantiers de l'Atlantique
MSC Unnamed 205,700 2025 5,400 Chantiers de l'Atlantique
MSC Unnamed 205,700 2027 5,400 Chantiers de l'Atlantique

Explora V

The Explora Journeys brand will see dramatic growth in the luxury sector, going from one ship to six ships between 2023 and 2028. The company recently announced that ships three and four will run on LNG, while ships five and six will get a new-generation powerplant that will enable the vessels to burn liquid hydrogen.

Explora Journeys Upcoming Newbuilds:

Cruise Line Ship Tonnage Year Built Passengers Yard
Explora Journeys Explora I 64,000 2023 922 Fincantieri
Explora Journeys Explora II 64,000 2024 922 Fincantieri
Explora Journeys Explora III 70,000 2026 922 Fincantieri
Explora Journeys Explora V 70,000 2027 922 Fincantieri
Explora Journeys Explora IV 70,000 2027 922 Fincantieri
Explora Journeys Explora VI 70,000 2028 922 Fincantieri
Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

 

Cruise Industry News Executive Guide
Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

Cruise Ship Orderbook

72 Ships | 162,750 Berths | $46 Billion | View

Cruise Industry News Global Cruise Ship Index

New 2022 Annual Report

Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Highlights:

100% Overview

Capacity Data

Through 2027

Regional Data

Brand by Brand

Order Today

Naval Rocha

2022 Expedition Report

2022 Expedition Market Report Cover

Highlights:

Mkt. Overview

Supply Data

All Operators

190+ Pages

PDF Download

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report