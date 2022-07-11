MSC Growth Plans: 12 More Cruise Ships for 2 Brands

MSC Group has ambitious plans to continue growing cruise capacity, with six more ships for its MSC Cruises brand set to be delivered over the next five years, plus another six ships for new luxury brand Explora Journeys, according to the new Global Cruise Ship Index.

Next up for the MSC Cruiseswill be the Seascape, joining the brand from Fincantieri later this year ahead of tis New York christening. That will be followed by the World Europa, which will be the company's first LNG-powered cruise ship, and will debut this winter in the Middle East following her delivery from Chantiers de l'Atlantique.

MSC Upcoming Newbuilds:

Cruise Line Ship Tonnage Year Built Passengers Yard MSC MSC Seascape 169,380 2022 4,560 Fincantieri MSC MSC World Europa 205,700 2022 5,400 Chantiers de l'Atlantique MSC MSC Euribia 177,100 2023 4,888 Chantiers de l'Atlantique MSC Unnamed 205,700 2024 5,400 Chantiers de l'Atlantique MSC Unnamed 205,700 2025 5,400 Chantiers de l'Atlantique MSC Unnamed 205,700 2027 5,400 Chantiers de l'Atlantique

The Explora Journeys brand will see dramatic growth in the luxury sector, going from one ship to six ships between 2023 and 2028. The company recently announced that ships three and four will run on LNG, while ships five and six will get a new-generation powerplant that will enable the vessels to burn liquid hydrogen.

Explora Journeys Upcoming Newbuilds: