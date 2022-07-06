Cruise Industry Restart Continues Into July: More Ships, More Occupancy

The global restart of the cruise industry hits July two years after it began in Europe, with over 380 ships set to operate this month according to the new July Ships in Service Report from Cruise Industry News.

That's up from June and pushes the available berths in service to just under 600,000, representing around 90 percent of global cruise fleet capacity.

That's well up from January, when 242 ships were operating representing 433,999 berths in service.

The major news is that all the major cruise lines have their full fleets in operation, including Royal Caribbean International, Carnival Cruise Line, MSC Cruises, Norwegian Cruise Line and others, including AIDA, Celebrity and P&O.

And of those brands, Carnival Cruise Line is leading the way on a return to normal operations, targeting 110 percent occupancy rates this summer.

Among key restarts this month is P&O Cruises Arcadia, which is back after a brief hiatus.

There's also the new Disney Wish, which enters revenue service mid-month from Port Canaveral.