Cruise Line Stocks Dip as Morgan Stanley Cuts Carnival Price Target

Carnival Sunshine

Cruise line stocks were down ahead of market open on Wednesday, with Carnival Corporation leading the way as Morgan Stanley cut its price target for the cruise operator's stock.

Morgan Stanley not only reduced its EBITDA forecast for 2022 and 2023 for the company but also noted an expectation of weaker pricing and occupancy and elevated costs.

This comes despite Carnival Cruise Line, the company's leading brand, planning to sail this summer with its full fleet back at over 100 percent occupancy. 

Of note, Morgan Stanley also cut its price target to Carnival stock to $7 and said it could go to $0 if there was another demand shock.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

 

Cruise Industry News Drydock Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

SQLearn

Cruise Ship Orderbook

75 Ships | 169,174 Berths | $49 Billion | View

Remy Cointreau

New 2022 Annual Report

Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Highlights:

100% Overview

Capacity Data

Through 2027

Regional Data

Brand by Brand

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report

2022 Expedition Report

2022 Expedition Market Report Cover

Highlights:

Mkt. Overview

Supply Data

All Operators

190+ Pages

PDF Download

Order Today

Heineken