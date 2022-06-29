World Navigator Becomes First Cruise Ship to Call on Warrenpoint Since 2017

Warrenpoint Harbour has received its first cruise ship call since 2017 on Tuesday, with the arrival of Atlas Ocean Voyages’ World Navigator, according to a press release.

The passengers and crew of the World Navigator were greeted warmly in Warrenpoint, with traditional welcome plaques presented to the captain by the Warrenpoint Port CEO, David Holmes, and Deputy Chairperson of Newry, Mourne and Down District Council, Cllr Aoife Finnegan.

The World Navigator, which was launched in August 2021, is the first of three cruise ships scheduled to berth in Warrenpoint in the summer of 2022, according to the port.

“Atlas Voyages prides itself on ‘luxe-adventure’ so we are delighted that they have chosen to include Warrenpoint on the World Navigator’s itinerary. It is important for global visitors to know how much there is to see and do here,” said, David Holmes, CEO, Warrenpoint Port.

“Some of the passengers will be going on arranged tours in the locality, while we have provided the ability for any passengers who wish to do so, to stay very local and spend the day in Warrenpoint and the surrounding area.”

“While Warrenpoint isn’t a traditional cruise port, we believe that having a small number of vessels calling during the summer months is an added boost to the locality and to the Harbour community; whilst offering a tangible hope of a return to normality after a couple of difficult years,” added Dr. Gerard O Hare, Chairperson, Warrenpoint Harbour Authority Board.

After six years, Warrenpoint gradually returns to normality, and cruise ship calls will play a key role in this rebirth.

“The arrival of the World Navigator and the other ships scheduled for August, will be a welcome economic boost to the local tourism industry,” said Cllr Aoife Finnegan, Deputy Chairperson, Newry, Mourne and Down District Council.

Hamilton Shipping (Port Services) Ltd and Armagh Logistics Ltd will act as Port Agents for all cruise calls to Warrenpoint in 2022.

“We are delighted that our friends in Atlas Ocean Voyages have decided to send their ultra-luxurious ship to Warrenpoint Harbour,” commented Leo McParland, Managing Director, Hamilton Shipping (Port Services) Ltd.