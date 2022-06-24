Escape Room at Sea to Launch Aboard Arvia

P&O Cruises is set to introduce its first-ever escape room at sea on its newest ship, the Arvia, in December 2022, according to a press release.

"Mission Control”, available exclusively on P&O Cruises’ Arvia, will provide guests with two one-hour experiences: a family-friendly plot for all ages and an adventure storyline for adults.

Both storylines will take place on the fictional submarine Arvia II, with guests boarding in groups of up to ten to create a team of marine explorers and underwater investigators, guided by virtual character Dr. Melissa Ryan, as per the company.

“We wanted to create something brand new and we believe this is the first of its kind in the world,” said P&O Cruises president Paul Ludlow. “Our technology partner specializes in things that have never been done before so boarding Arvia II is guaranteed to wow our guests and be like being in the biggest blockbuster movie.

“The unique environmental experience will also leave guests with a greater awareness of the need to protect our fragile marine ecosystems,” he added.

Here is a list of select Arvia cruises, all rates are per person:

Arvia Maiden Voyage

Departure Date: December 9, 2022

Departure & Return: Southampton

Length: 14 nights

Stops: Madeira, Tenerife, Gran Canaria, Lanzarote, Cadiz, Lisbon.

Rate: £1,299

Caribbean

Departure Date: January 6, 2023

Departure & Return: Southampton & Barbados

Length: 14 nights

Stops: St Lucia, St Maarten, St Kitts, Tenerife

Rate: £1,078

Caribbean (fly cruise)

Departure Date: February 11, 2023

Departure & Return: Antigua & Barbados

Length: 7 nights

Stops: Martinique, St Lucia, St Maarten

Rate: £1,537