Whitewater

Ritz-Carlton Ship Completes Sea Trials

Evrima

The Evrima from The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection recently completed a set of sea trials, with the company releasing a video showing the ship at sea.

The company deemed the sea trails a success as the brand will now start revenue operations this summer in the Mediterranean after a delay of almost three years.

Evrima

Sea trials were led by Captain Steven MacBeath, who will helm the 298-guest Evrima, 

With the Evrima entering service this summer, the brand will quickly growing with the addition of two much larger ships, set to debut in 2024 and 2025, respectively, with capacity for 456 guests each.

Solarglide

Wilhelmsen

