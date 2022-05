Norwegian Cruise Line Restart Update: Entire Fleet in Service Soon

With two more ships resuming service soon, the entire Norwegian Cruise Line fleet is set to be in service by mid-May.

Here’s the latest on the company’s restart plans.

15 Vessels Currently in Service

Norwegian Cruise Line currently has 15 vessels sailing with guests again.

The brand first welcomed passenger back in July 2021, with the Norwegian Jade embarking on an Eastern Mediterranean program.

Norwegian Gem

Capacity at 100%: 2,400 guests

Date: In service since August 15, 2021

Region: Mediterranean

Homeport: Civitavecchia and Trieste (Italy)

Length: 7 to 11 nights

Itineraries: Eastern Mediterranean and Adriatic

Norwegian Epic

Capacity at 100%: 4,200 guests

Date: In service since September 5, 2021

Region: Mediterranean

Homeport: Barcelona (Spain) and Civitavecchia (Italy)

Length: 7 nights

Itineraries: Western Mediterranean visiting France, Italy and Spain

Norwegian Getaway

Capacity at 100%: 4,000 guests

Date: In service since September 13, 2021

Region: Northern Europe

Homeport: Southampton (England) and Copenhagen (Denmark)

Length: 9 and 10 nights

Itineraries: Western Europe, Baltic and Scandinavia

Norwegian Breakaway

Capacity at 100%: 4,000 guests

Date: In service since September 26, 2021

Region: Caribbean

Homeport: Miami (United States)

Length: 7 nights

Itineraries: Eastern and Western Caribbean

Norwegian Bliss

Capacity at 100%: 4,200 guests

Date: In service since October 24, 2021

Region: Alaska

Homeport: Seattle (United States)

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Juneau, Tracy Arm Fjord, Ketchikan, Icy Strait Point, Sitka and Victoria

Norwegian Escape

Capacity at 100%: 4,200 guests

Date: In service since November 13, 2021

Region: Mediterranean

Homeport: Civitavecchia (Italy)

Length: 10 and 11 nights

Itineraries: Western Mediterranean and Greek Islands

Norwegian Joy

Capacity at 100%: 4,200 guests

Date: In service since November 20, 2021

Region: U.S. East Coast

Homeport: New York City (United States)

Length: 7 nights

Itineraries: Bermuda and Virginia

Norwegian Encore

Capacity at 100%: 4,200 guests

Date: In service since November 21, 2021

Region: Alaska

Homeport: Seattle (United States)

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Glacier Bay, Skagway, Juneau, Ketchikan and Victoria

Norwegian Dawn

Capacity at 100%: 2,200 guests

Date: In service since December 8, 2021

Region: Northern Europe

Homeport: Amsterdam (Netherlands) and Southampton (England)

Length: 10 nights

Itineraries: British Islands and Western Europe

Norwegian Pearl

Capacity at 100%: 2,400 guests

Date: In service since December 23, 2021

Region: U.S. East Coast

Homeport: Boston (United States)

Length: 7 nights

Itineraries: Bermuda and Maine

Norwegian Sky

Capacity at 100%: 2,000 guests

Date: In service since March 2, 2022

Region: Caribbean

Homeport: Miami (United States)

Length: 3 to 8 nights

Itineraries: Eastern Caribbean and Bahamas

Norwegian Jewel

Capacity at 100%: 2,400 guests

Date: In service since March 29, 2022

Region: Alaska

Homeport: Vancouver (Canada) and Seward (United States)

Length: 7 nights

Itineraries: Open-jaw cruises visiting Hubbard Glacier, Ketchikan, Skagway, Juneau and more

Norwegian Jade

Capacity at 100%: 2,400 guests

Date: In service since March 30, 2022

Region: Mediterranean

Homeport: Piraeus (Greece)

Length: 7 nights

Itineraries: Greek Islands, Turkey, Cyprus and Israel

Norwegian Star

Capacity at 100%: 2,200 guests

Date: In service since April 3, 2022

Region: Mediterranean and Western Europe

Homeport: Trieste (Italy), Barcelona (Spain) and Southampton (England)

Length: 9 and 10 nights

Itineraries: Eastern and Western Mediterranean, in addition to a positioning cruise to England via Western Europe

Pride of America

Capacity at 100%: 2,000 guests

Date: In service since April 9, 2022

Region: Hawaii

Homeport: Honolulu (United States)

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Maui, Hilo, Kailua Kona and Kauai

Remaining Ships Returning Soon

The entire fleet of Norwegian Cruise Line is set to be in service soon, with two remaining ships resuming guest operations in early May.

The new Norwegian Prima, however, is now entering service in September, after having its inaugural cruise pushed back by a few weeks.

Here are the planned restart dates and details for the remaining ships and newbuilds:

Norwegian Sun

Capacity at 100%: 2,002 guests

Date: May 5, 2022

Region: Alaska

Homeport: Seattle (United States)

Length: 5 nights

First itinerary: Ketchikan and Victoria

Norwegian Spirit

Capacity at 100%: 2,000 guests

Date: May 7, 2022

Region: South Pacific and Hawaii

Homeport: Papeete (Tahiti) to Honolulu (Hawaii)

Length: 12 nights

First itinerary: Moorea, Bora Bora, Raiatea, Kona, Nawiliwili and Hilo

Norwegian Prima

Capacity at 100%: 3,215

Date: September 3, 2022

Region: Northern Europe

Homeport: Amsterdam (Netherlands) to Copenhagen (Denmark)

Length: 10 nights

First itinerary: Kiel, Warnemunde, Gdynia, Tallinn and Stockholm (with overnight)