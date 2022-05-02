Pearl Seas Ready to Cruise Again

Pearl Seas Cruises is pleased to announce the 2022 cruise season aboard 210-passenger Pearl Mist begins this week.

The 2022 season opens May 7, with a departure of Pearl’s 7-Night Maine Coast & Canadian Harbors cruise, roundtrip from Portland, ME; followed by the Line’s longest itinerary, a 15-Night Canadian Maritimes & St. Lawrence Seaway cruise, from Portland, ME to Toronto, Canada.

Both itineraries operate again in the fall when Pearl also offers 10-Night Canada & New England Fall Foliage cruises between Quebec, Canada and Portland, ME.

Pearl’s 2022 summer season will be spent exploring The Great Lakes. From June through August, Pearl Seas offers two of the best Great Lakes cruise experiences available: an 11-night Great Lakes & Georgian Bay itinerary and a shorter 7-night Great Lakes itinerary—both cruises operate between Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Toronto, Canada, and visit numerous American and Canadian ports of call. Pearl’s first official 2022 Great Lakes cruise departs from Toronto on May 29th, 2022 and the entire Great Lakes summer season is nearly sold out.

“After a long hiatus, we look forward to exploring again with our guests, and to visiting and supporting the many communities and shore side partners we work with in each region we cruise. We anticipate a great season exploring the historic and picturesque coastal towns throughout New England, Canada, and The Great Lakes,” said Carter Robertson, President of Pearl Seas Cruises.

For the 2022 season, the company has added many new active experiences from kayaking to hiking, to more unique local experiences like lobster fishing, seal watching, and glass-bottom boat tours. Daily shore side adventures include visits to: Niagara Falls, with boat tour of Horseshoe Falls; Mackinac Island, with lunch at the Grand Hotel; and Prince Edward Island, the majestic setting for Anne of Green Gables.



