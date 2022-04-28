Port Tarragona Announces New Cruise Terminal Project

Port Tarragona has announced a new cruise terminal to be built at the Balears Wharf by Global Ports Holding (GPH) as the cruise managers of the port.

The new cruise terminal is expected to go into operation in summer 2023.

GPH is the official contractor for Tarragona’s cruise services and will design and build the new terminal. A 12-year concessionaire agreement was signed in January (2022).

According to GPH CEO, H. Emre Sayin, 5.5 million euros will be invested to build an innovative, efficient, sustainable, state-of-the-art terminal. “We are delighted to have been chosen as the operator for a port with such great potential. Tarragona is truly a beautiful destination with excellent connections. We look forward to highlighting its history and culture, while building a new, environmentally friendly terminal that will complement the port and the destination,” he said in a prepared statement.

Josep Maria Cruset, president the Port of Tarragona, commented: “The partnership with Global Ports consolidates our cruise project. Their experience and professionalism will help to relaunch this activity in Tarragona and help us recover from the pre-pandemic of the past two years. We are happy that, from now on, Tarragona will be available to host more visitors from all over the world."

The cruise dock itself has been built at a cost of more than 30 million euros in order to support the tourism traffic for Tarragona and the Costa Daurada.