Cruise Saudi Welcomes Viking to Saudi Arabia

Cruise Saudi has welcomed the Viking Star from Viking to Saudi for its inaugural visit.

The ship called at Jeddah Islamic Port on March 30 where a plaque and key exchange ceremony took place before traveling on to call at Yanbu Port.

The visit from Viking Star marks the fifth ship to sail Saudi waters as part of Cruise Saudi’s mandate to build a world-class cruise industry in the country, opening up a new gateway for tourism in line with Vision 2030, Saudi’s transformation blueprint, according to a press release.

Commenting on the Viking Star visit, Cruise Saudi’s Chief Executive Officer, Lars Clasen said: “Viking Star’s visit is an important milestone for Cruise Saudi in welcoming a new cruise line to Saudi. We are proud to have hosted ships from some of the biggest and most renowned international cruise lines including Viking. We are excited to offer tourists a new and exciting opportunity to discover all that Saudi has to offer from pristine islands and beaches of the Red Sea to unique culture and heritage – all underpinned by the quintessential Saudi hospitality.”

“We aim to be recognized as a world-class one-stop-shop maritime operator and to develop the cruise industry in Saudi as an important economic pillar of tourism in line with Vision 2030. Our ultimate goal is to establish the Red Sea and Saudi as a cruising hub, echoing the history of the region as a maritime hub.”

Cruise Saudi has welcomed and has built partnerships with several major international cruise lines including MSC Cruises, Scenic Group, Silversea and Viking, which have completed more than 70 sailings during the summer and winter seasons in 2021 and 2022.