Fred. Olsen Announces Beatles-Themed World Cruise in 2024

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines has unveiled a new world cruise dedicated to the music of The Beatles.

Sailing out of the band’s hometown Liverpool, this 2024 cruise will include a specially-commissioned yellow submarine to offer tours to Australia’s Great Barrier Reef.

Fred. Olsen said that its itinerary planners have come together to “hand-craft” a voyage that follows – “as closely as possible” – in the footsteps of The Beatles when they embarked on their 1964 World Tour. It also features a call into Copenhagen to mark 60 years since the opening night in the city.

According to a press release, guests will find “newspaper taxis” waiting ashore to take them on tours to many of the venues played by The Beatles during the tour.

In Australia, guests will also be able to purchase a ticket to ride aboard Fred. Olsen’s new submarine – painted yellow and named SS Penny Lane – to witness the Great Barrier Reef.

Onboard, guests will also find “Cavern Club” where they can dance to their favorite Beatles songs and a special “hill” out on deck – built from Norwegian wood – where guests can sit and enjoy the views and sunsets.

The cruise line that this itinerary is a “celebration of Fred. Olsen’s long-standing links to Liverpool,” with new ship Borealis homeporting from the city for another year in 2022. The ship will berth “almost opposite” the statue of the band members at The Beatles Pier Head.

“At Fred. Olsen, we are famous for our creative itineraries, and as a big fan of The Beatles, I am particularly excited about this one … The Beatles are one of the many icons that have helped to put Liverpool on the map as a city of culture, and this cruise is the perfect way for us to celebrate our long-standing relationship and our sailings from the city,” said Managing Director at Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, Peter Deer.

“We are really proud of our smaller ships and the opportunities they allow us to create for our guests, by taking them closer to the destinations they visit with us. Our new submarine, the SS Penny Lane, will be the perfect addition to the Borealis, and will make her debut on this historic cruise,” Deer added.

According to Deer, It will be a “real honor” for the cruise line to see its guests come together for this sailing.

“Money can’t buy you love, but it can buy you a holiday to remember!” Deer exclaimed referring to one of The Beatles' songs.

The 118-night Magical Music of the Beatles world cruise on the Borealis departs from Liverpool on May 30, 2024. Prices start from 17,999 British pounds per person.

Itinerary: Liverpool, England – Bournemouth, England – Brighton, England – Scarborough, England – Copenhagen, Denmark – Stockholm, Sweden – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Transit Suez Canal – Hong Kong, China – Aukland, New Zealand – Wellington, New Zealand – Christchurch, New Zealand – Dunedin, New Zealand – Cruising Great Barrier Reef – Sydney, Australia – Melbourne, Australia – Adelaide, Australia – Seattle, USA – Vancouver, Canada – San Francisco, USA – Los Angeles, USA – Cruising Panama Canal – New Orleans, USA – Jacksonville, USA – Baltimore, USA – Philadelphia, USA – New York, USA – Boston, USA – Montreal, Canada – Liverpool, England.

The cruise line said that this sailing has been unveiled ahead of the launch of Fred. Olsen’s 2023-2024 schedule, which is set to be released by the cruise line at the end of April 2022.