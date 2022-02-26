Princess Cruises: Summer 2022 Deployment Breakdown

With all of its ships returning, Princess Cruises is planning a complete summer program in 2022.

The company’s 15 ships – including the recently-delivered Discovery Princess – are poised to offer cruises globally, with significant capacity deployed in Alaska and Europe, in addition to the return of the Asia/Pacific region.

Alaska is one of the highlights of the program and continues to concentrate most of the company’s offer with six vessels.

Another focal point is the summer program being offered by the Sapphire Princess in the West Coast, which is a first for Princess.

Cruise Industry News has looked into the company’s full deployment. Here’s the breakdown:

Alaska

Discovery Princess

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,660

Built: 2022

Homeports: Seattle (United States)

Length: Seven nights

Itineraries: Week-long cruises visiting Skagway, Ketchikan, Juneau, Tracy Arm Fjord and Victoria

Sailing Season: May 8 to September 11

Majestic Princess

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,600

Built: 2017

Homeports: Whittier (United States) and Vancouver (Canada)

Length: Seven to 10 nights

Itineraries: Week-long open-jaw itineraries visiting Glacier Bay, Skagway, Ketchikan, Hubbard Glacier and more, followed by a special ten-night Inside Passage cruise roundtrip from Canada

Sailing Season: May 7 to September 10

Royal Princess

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,600

Built: 2013

Homeports: Whittier (United States) and Vancouver (Canada)

Length: Seven to 12 nights

Itineraries: Week-long open-jaw itineraries visiting Victoria, Ketchikan, Juneau, Skagway, Glacier Bay and Hubbard Glacier, in addition to longer roundtrip cruises from Canada

Sailing Season: May 2 to September 17

Ruby Princess

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,100

Built: 2008

Homeports: San Francisco (United States)

Length: Ten nights

Itineraries: Skagway, Glacier Bay, Juneau, Haines, Icy Strait Point, Sitka, Ketchikan, Victoria and more

Sailing Season: April 30 to September 7

Crown Princess

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,100

Built: 2006

Homeports: Seattle (United States)

Length: Seven nights

Itineraries: Glacier Bay, Skagway, Juneau, Ketchikan, Victoria and more

Sailing Season: May 7 to September 10

Grand Princess

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,600

Built: 1998

Homeports: Whittier (United States) and Vancouver (Canada)

Length: Seven to 12 nights

Itineraries: Week-long open-jaw itineraries visiting Skagway, Juneau, Glacier Bay, Hubbard Glacier and more, in addition to longer roundtrip cruises from Canada

Sailing Season: May 11 to September 14

Northern and Western Europe

Enchanted Princess

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,660

Built: 2020

Homeports: Copenhagen (Denmark)

Length: Ten and 11 nights

Itineraries: Scandinavia and Baltic visiting Russia, Norway, Sweden, Germany, Estonia and more

Sailing Season: April 23 to August 22

Sky Princess

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,660

Built: 2019

Homeports: Southampton (England)

Length: Seven to 25 nights

Itineraries: UK-based cruises to the Baltic, Western Europe, Iceland, the Norwegian Fjords, the Canary Islands, Iberia, Mediterranean and more

Sailing Season: March 28 to October 29

Emerald Princess

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,100

Built: 2007

Homeports: Southampton (England)

Length: Eight to 12 nights

Itineraries: British Islands visiting Ireland, England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and more

Sailing Season: May 1 to October 26

Island Princess

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 1,950

Built: 2003

Homeports: Southampton (England) and Copenhagen (Denmark)

Length: Ten to 16 nights

Itineraries: Iceland, Greenland, Baltic, Norway, Spitzbergen, British Islands and more

Sailing Season: June 13 to October 7

Canada and New England

Enchanted Princess

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,660

Built: 2020

Homeports: New York City (United States)

Length: Seven nights

Itineraries: Week-long cruises to Newport, Boston, Bar Harbor, St. John and Halifax

Sailing Season: September 17 to October 29

Caribbean Princess

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,100

Built: 2004

Homeports: New York City (United States) and Quebec City (Canada)

Length: Ten and 16 nights

Itineraries: Ten-night open-jaw cruises visiting Boston, Bar Harbor, Halifax, Sydney, Charlottetown and Saguenay, in addition to a one-time 16-night cruise to Greenland and Canada

Sailing Season: August 5 to October 10

Mediterranean

Regal Princess

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,600

Built: 2014

Homeports: Barcelona (Spain), Civitavecchia (Italy) and Piraeus (Greece)

Length: Seven to 11 nights

Itineraries: Open-jaw Western and Eastern Mediterranean cruises visiting Spain, France, Italy, Gibraltar, Greece, Turkey, Montenegro and more

Sailing Season: March 26 to November 6

Island Princess

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 1,950

Built: 2003

Homeports: Civitavecchia (Italy)

Length: 14 nights

Itineraries: Eastern Mediterranean and Holy Land visiting Greece, Israel, Cyprus, Turkey and more

Sailing Season: October 31 to November 14

West Coast and Hawaii

Sapphire Princess

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,600

Built: 2004

Homeports: Los Angeles (United States)

Length: Five to 16 nights

Itineraries: Mexican Riviera, Sea of Cortez, Hawaii and California Coast

Sailing Season: June 25 to November 17

Caribbean

Caribbean Princess

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,100

Built: 2004

Homeports: Fort Lauderdale (United States)

Length: Seven nights

Itineraries: Western and Eastern Caribbean visiting St. Kitts, Mexico, St. Thomas, Grand Cayman and more

Sailing Season: May 14 to July 16

Asia and Australia

Diamond Princess

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,100

Built: 2004

Homeports: Yokohama (Japan)

Length: Five to ten nights

Itineraries: Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and Russia

Sailing Season: June 14 to November 21

Coral Princess

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 1,950

Built: 2002

Homeports: Sydney and Brisbane (Australia)

Length: Two to 35 nights

Itineraries: South Pacific, Hawaii, Tahiti, Australia and Papua New Guinea

Sailing Season: September 3 to November 28