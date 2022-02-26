Princess Cruises: Summer 2022 Deployment Breakdown

With all of its ships returning, Princess Cruises is planning a complete summer program in 2022.
The company’s 15 ships – including the recently-delivered Discovery Princess – are poised to offer cruises globally, with significant capacity deployed in Alaska and Europe, in addition to the return of the Asia/Pacific region.
Alaska is one of the highlights of the program and continues to concentrate most of the company’s offer with six vessels.
Another focal point is the summer program being offered by the Sapphire Princess in the West Coast, which is a first for Princess.
Cruise Industry News has looked into the company’s full deployment. Here’s the breakdown:
Alaska
Discovery Princess
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,660
Built: 2022
Homeports: Seattle (United States)
Length: Seven nights
Itineraries: Week-long cruises visiting Skagway, Ketchikan, Juneau, Tracy Arm Fjord and Victoria
Sailing Season: May 8 to September 11
Majestic Princess
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,600
Built: 2017
Homeports: Whittier (United States) and Vancouver (Canada)
Length: Seven to 10 nights
Itineraries: Week-long open-jaw itineraries visiting Glacier Bay, Skagway, Ketchikan, Hubbard Glacier and more, followed by a special ten-night Inside Passage cruise roundtrip from Canada
Sailing Season: May 7 to September 10
Royal Princess
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,600
Built: 2013
Homeports: Whittier (United States) and Vancouver (Canada)
Length: Seven to 12 nights
Itineraries: Week-long open-jaw itineraries visiting Victoria, Ketchikan, Juneau, Skagway, Glacier Bay and Hubbard Glacier, in addition to longer roundtrip cruises from Canada
Sailing Season: May 2 to September 17
Ruby Princess
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,100
Built: 2008
Homeports: San Francisco (United States)
Length: Ten nights
Itineraries: Skagway, Glacier Bay, Juneau, Haines, Icy Strait Point, Sitka, Ketchikan, Victoria and more
Sailing Season: April 30 to September 7
Crown Princess
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,100
Built: 2006
Homeports: Seattle (United States)
Length: Seven nights
Itineraries: Glacier Bay, Skagway, Juneau, Ketchikan, Victoria and more
Sailing Season: May 7 to September 10
Grand Princess
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,600
Built: 1998
Homeports: Whittier (United States) and Vancouver (Canada)
Length: Seven to 12 nights
Itineraries: Week-long open-jaw itineraries visiting Skagway, Juneau, Glacier Bay, Hubbard Glacier and more, in addition to longer roundtrip cruises from Canada
Sailing Season: May 11 to September 14
Northern and Western Europe
Enchanted Princess
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,660
Built: 2020
Homeports: Copenhagen (Denmark)
Length: Ten and 11 nights
Itineraries: Scandinavia and Baltic visiting Russia, Norway, Sweden, Germany, Estonia and more
Sailing Season: April 23 to August 22
Sky Princess
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,660
Built: 2019
Homeports: Southampton (England)
Length: Seven to 25 nights
Itineraries: UK-based cruises to the Baltic, Western Europe, Iceland, the Norwegian Fjords, the Canary Islands, Iberia, Mediterranean and more
Sailing Season: March 28 to October 29
Emerald Princess
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,100
Built: 2007
Homeports: Southampton (England)
Length: Eight to 12 nights
Itineraries: British Islands visiting Ireland, England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and more
Sailing Season: May 1 to October 26
Island Princess
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 1,950
Built: 2003
Homeports: Southampton (England) and Copenhagen (Denmark)
Length: Ten to 16 nights
Itineraries: Iceland, Greenland, Baltic, Norway, Spitzbergen, British Islands and more
Sailing Season: June 13 to October 7
Canada and New England
Enchanted Princess
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,660
Built: 2020
Homeports: New York City (United States)
Length: Seven nights
Itineraries: Week-long cruises to Newport, Boston, Bar Harbor, St. John and Halifax
Sailing Season: September 17 to October 29
Caribbean Princess
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,100
Built: 2004
Homeports: New York City (United States) and Quebec City (Canada)
Length: Ten and 16 nights
Itineraries: Ten-night open-jaw cruises visiting Boston, Bar Harbor, Halifax, Sydney, Charlottetown and Saguenay, in addition to a one-time 16-night cruise to Greenland and Canada
Sailing Season: August 5 to October 10
Mediterranean
Regal Princess
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,600
Built: 2014
Homeports: Barcelona (Spain), Civitavecchia (Italy) and Piraeus (Greece)
Length: Seven to 11 nights
Itineraries: Open-jaw Western and Eastern Mediterranean cruises visiting Spain, France, Italy, Gibraltar, Greece, Turkey, Montenegro and more
Sailing Season: March 26 to November 6
Island Princess
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 1,950
Built: 2003
Homeports: Civitavecchia (Italy)
Length: 14 nights
Itineraries: Eastern Mediterranean and Holy Land visiting Greece, Israel, Cyprus, Turkey and more
Sailing Season: October 31 to November 14
West Coast and Hawaii
Sapphire Princess
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,600
Built: 2004
Homeports: Los Angeles (United States)
Length: Five to 16 nights
Itineraries: Mexican Riviera, Sea of Cortez, Hawaii and California Coast
Sailing Season: June 25 to November 17
Caribbean
Caribbean Princess
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,100
Built: 2004
Homeports: Fort Lauderdale (United States)
Length: Seven nights
Itineraries: Western and Eastern Caribbean visiting St. Kitts, Mexico, St. Thomas, Grand Cayman and more
Sailing Season: May 14 to July 16
Asia and Australia
Diamond Princess
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,100
Built: 2004
Homeports: Yokohama (Japan)
Length: Five to ten nights
Itineraries: Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and Russia
Sailing Season: June 14 to November 21
Coral Princess
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 1,950
Built: 2002
Homeports: Sydney and Brisbane (Australia)
Length: Two to 35 nights
Itineraries: South Pacific, Hawaii, Tahiti, Australia and Papua New Guinea
Sailing Season: September 3 to November 28