Aviation American Gin Coming to Virgin Voyages

Richard Branson and Ryan Reynolds have announced a new partnership, launching an collaboration between their distinguished consumer brands, Virgin Voyages and Aviation American Gin.

After teaming up with Virgin Atlantic to bring Aviation Gin to the sky, Aviation American Gin is now coming to the Scarlet Lady.

Sir Richard Branson, founder of Virgin Group said: “I can’t seem to escape Ryan. He keeps following me around. Thankfully I really enjoy Aviation Gin so I was excited to bring this product to Virgin Voyages after their partnership with Virgin Atlantic.”

Ryan Reynolds, co-owner of Aviation American Gin added: “My childhood dream was to have a guest role on ‘The Love Boat’ alongside Vic Tayback. Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine I’d be successful enough to have my own gin brand score a recurring role on a ship this deliriously luxurious and child-free. Only Richard Branson could make this type of magic happen.”

Passengers will now be able to choose from a selection of incredible and curated Aviation Gin-based cocktails onboard Virgin's Scaled Lady sailing from Miami.

Options include The Double Agent at SIP and Razzle Dazzle's Electric Fizz, to Stella's Groove at The Manor and Gunbae’s twist on a classic French 75 sparkling cocktail.