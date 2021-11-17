Emerald Cruises Announces Senior Management on the Emerald Azzurra

The Emerald Azzurra is scheduled for January 2022 and Emerald Cruises has made appointments of two key onboard positions, according to a press release.

Jonathan Edwards will take the helm of Emerald Azzurra in his role as Captain, while Petros Zarpanely will head up the service side of the ship as Hotel Director.

“We are excited to match our incredible new superyacht with talented leadership,” said David Winterton, Global Director of Brand and Marketing, Emerald Cruises. “Captain Jonathan combines a true love of his craft with a wealth of global navigation experience, while Petros’ background of managing luxury hotel staff, both on land and onboard cruise ships, means our guests will see the best of the best when it comes to service, foods and experiences. We couldn’t ask for a better start for our new journey.”

Captain Jonathan Edwards joins Emerald Cruises after nearly 20 years with Holland America Cruise Line. Raised in a naval family, Edwardshas always had close ties with the sea, sailing Laser boats in competition races as a child. In 1998, he enrolled at Warsash Maritime College as a Maritime Cadet and went on to join the Tall Ships Youth Trust onboard the Stavros. S. Niarchos and Prince William, teaching all age groups team building onboard the square-rigged sailing vessels. He joined Holland America in 2003, and most recently Captain Edwards has been sailing onboard Scenic’s Discovery Yacht Scenic Eclipse as it sailed in Saudi Arabia and the Red Sea.

When he’s not at the helm of a cruise ship, Edwards can be found in peaceful countryside of Gloucestershire, England where he resides in a small village with his wife and two young children. Together they enjoy endless walks through the woods and fields with his most trusted companion Skye, a Nova Scotia Duck Tolling Retriever.

Petros Zarpanely, a cruise industry veteran with 25 years under his belt, joins Emerald Cruises as Hotel Director where he is in charge of all hotel services including the bars and restaurants, galley, housekeeping, laundry, guest services, shore excursions and onboard entertainment. Hailing from London, he was educated at the London Institute where he majored in Hospitality and Hotel Management, then went on to study further at Cornell University School of Hotel Administration and

Ecole Hotelier de Lausanne. After spending time working during his studies for several luxury hotels in London, he decided to join the cruise ship world at a very young age, working his way from bar waiter in 1994 and through several Food & Beverage Director ranks in various international companies. He also has experience working for cruise companies in hotel operations shore-side, managing vessels and recruitment. With his professional and dedicated team, comprised of 68 people hailing from 17 different countries, Zarpanely is dedicated to doing everything necessary to ensure that Emerald Azzurra guests cherish every moment and memory on board the new superyacht.