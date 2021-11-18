More Expedition Lines Set to Resume Service in November

As 64 cruise brands sail in November, three more expedition cruise lines are set to welcome passengers back for the first time following their operational pauses.

Cruise Industry News looked into the details:

Oceanwide Expeditions

First Cruise: Nov. 23

Ships: Plancius and Hondius

Region: Antarctica, Falkland Islands and South Georgia

Oceanwide is set to resume polar expeditions on Nov. 23, relaunching service in Antarctica after a 20-month hiatus.

Already sailing on their way south, the Hondius and the Plancius will be based in Ushuaia, Argentina, offering expeditions to the Antarctic Peninsula, the Falkland Islands and South Georgia for the 2021-2022 season.

Both vessels are now offering improved safety measures, including PCR testing devices, thermal cameras for temperature screening, UV light filtration systems, and quarantine rooms with independent air intakes.

Quark Expeditions

First Cruise: Nov. 25

Ship: Ultramarine

Regions: Antarctica

The Ultramarine is marking Quark’s return to revenue sailings on Nov. 25. A new purpose-built expedition ship, it is entering service in Antarctica.

The 13,000-ton vessel will sail from Ushuaia, Argentina, offering a series of Antarctica and South Georgia cruises through March.

Albatros Expeditions

First Cruise: Nov. 26

Ship: Ocean Victory

Region: Antarctica and South Georgia

Albatros Expeditions is welcoming guests back on Nov. 26, using its newest ship, the Ocean Victory.

Delivered in early October, the Infinity-class vessel is entering service with a series of Antarctica and South Georgia cruises.

Sailing from Ushuaia, Argentina, the Ocean Victory’s maiden voyage is a 14-night Solar Eclipse, South Georgia and Antarctica cruise.