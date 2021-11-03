Tarragona

Adventures by Disney Announces Expedition Cruises to the Arctic

Boreal

Adventures by Disney today announced it will sail in the Arctic in 2023 on Le Boreal on what it said was an all-new offering for the expedition cruise market.

With voyages beginning in 2023, guests will embark on the ship with a team of naturalists and Adventure Guide with the product tailored to the entire whole family.

The company said that select sailings add an extra bit of magic to the adventure with special guests, including former Disney Imagineer Joe Rohde who will lead sketching sessions on an upcoming Arctic Expedition Cruise.

Also in 2023, travelers will have more opportunities to explore Antarctica and the Galápagos Islands with added sailings to both destinations. Bookings open to the public on Nov. 12, 2021. 

