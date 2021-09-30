Lindblad Takes Delivery of National Geographic Resolution

Lindblad Expeditions today took delivery of the National Geographic Resolution from Ulstein Verft, marking the official completion of the line’s second polar newbuild.

Present at the handover ceremony in Ulsteinvik, Norway for the official signing was Nikolaos Doulis, senior vice president, New Buildings and Kenneth Pettersen, project director at Ulstein Verft. The vessel is now ready to set off for her inaugural polar voyage on Nov. 17, 2021, to Antarctica, South Georgia and the Falklands.

The 126-guest ship has been designed by Ulstein Design & Solutions AS. A core feature is Ulstein’s X-BOW solution, a distinctive bow that provides fuel efficiency while significantly improving guest comfort in rough seas; and PC5 ice class for access deep into polar regions. The ship’s expanded fuel and water tanks provide for extended operations in remote areas, while the zero-speed stabilizers help to ensure stability underway – whether at zero speed when stopped for wildlife observation or embarking/disembarking the ship.

“This is an extraordinary ship, and I am so proud as we continue our growth with the addition of another best-in-class polar vessel to our fleet. With the National Geographic Resolution and her sister ship, the National Geographic Endurance, we have the elusive result of expedition excellence and elegance exquisitely combined,” stated Sven Lindblad, founder and co-chair of the board of Lindblad. “It is also remarkable that her delivery was on time during this difficult period. We had an extraordinary team of engineers, designers and crew from Lindblad, Ulstein, Partnership Design and Crist⁠ – under the leadership of Nikolaos Doulis⁠ – and their collective talent and dedication are evident in every aspect of the National Geographic Resolution.”

“We are very pleased to see Ulstein Verft once again delivering a newbuild polar vessel to Lindblad Expeditions at the contracted delivery date. It has been an amazing experience cooperating with Lindblad on this splendid new polar vessel. Lindblad is an experienced and innovative polar explorer and decided to also be a pioneer in introducing the X-BOW into the cruise segment. We are grateful for the trust that Lindblad has placed in Ulstein, and we are eager to receive the feedback from the Resolution’s first adventures,” said Cathrine Kristiseter Marti, CEO at Ulstein.