Registration Now Open for China Cruise Shipping 15 in Guangzhou

The 15th China Cruise Shipping Conference (CCS) will be held in Guangzhou from November 16 to November 18 in 2021 with registration now open from the China Cruise and Yacht Industry Association (CCYIA).

CCYIA is co-organizing the event which is hosted by The People's Government of Guangzhou Municipality and China Communications and Transportation Association (CCTA). It is also co-organized by the Guangzhou Municipal Commerce Bureau, Guangzhou Municipal Bureau of Culture, Radio, Television and Tourism, Guangzhou Port Authority and People’s Government of Nansha District.

The theme of the event is “Cruise Market Layout in Post-Epidemic Era," focusing on the future development of the industry, supply chain and other hot topics coming out of the pandemic.

Panels will include the Policy and Economy Forum, President Forum, Industry Leader Forum, Cruise Construction, Maintenance, and Supporting Industries Forum, and the signature Chinese-Investment Cruise Forum, Greater Bay Area Coordination Seminar and others.

Register today at http://en.ccs-cruise.com/