TUI Suspends 2021 Asian Program on Mein Schiff 5

TUI Cruises has stated that it is suspending the Asian deployment of the Mein Schiff 5, which was due to start in November 2021, and taking the 2,500-passenger vessel out of service.

“The Mein Schiff 5 will initially take a break starting at the end of October. The reason for this is that we unfortunately cannot start the Asia season with Mein Schiff 5 in November as planned due to the ongoing corona-related travel restrictions in the region,” TUI Cruises wrote in a statement sent to Cruise Industry News.

The Mein Schiff 5 was previously scheduled for a season in Asia through May 2022. Sailings to/from Dubai, Singapore, Vietnam, Hong Kong and Japan were part of the schedule.

TUI said that the crew of Mein Schiff 5 has been informed about the decision, and individual solutions for the ongoing contracts are currently being found for all crew members.

TUI did not specify whether the Asian program will be starting later or if an alternative deployment is being considered for the Mein Schiff 5 after its break. The ship has been operating Greek Islands itineraries since May.