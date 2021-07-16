World Navigator to Feature Six Dining Options for Atlas Ocean Voyages

Atlas Ocean Voyages announced today that it will offer six dining options aboard its new 200-guest World Navigator.

The options include Porto, Alma, 7AFT Grill, The Dome, Paula’s Pantry, and in-room dining as the World Navigator launches on August 4, embarking on her inaugural Egypt and Greek Isles summer season, with alternating departures from Athens (Piraeus), Greece, and Cairo (Alexandria), Egypt.

“We are happy to present World Navigator’s gourmet dining options,” said Alberto Aliberti, President of Atlas Ocean Voyages. “Our menus draw inspiration from our company’s Portuguese heritage, as well as from the many captivating destinations we will visit, to deliver a delightful gastronomical experience on an Atlas luxe-adventure voyage.”

Porto

Porto is World Navigator’s main dining room, named in celebration of Atlas Ocean Voyages’ Portuguese heritage, serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner, with a choice of indoor and al fresco seating. Breakfast will present both a la carte and continental buffet options, while Porto’s lunch offers a blend of international fare and local dishes, balancing freshly prepared proteins with plant-based superfoods, smoked vegetables, a variety of flavorful cheeses, cold and carved meats, soups, and much more, according to a press release.

Dinner will be flavor-focused and regionally themed nightly, drawing inspiration from Greece, Peru, Spain, Italy, Japan, and Mexico. Dishes like “Dorade & Greek Fava Dip” – fillet of fresh dorade, traditional fava dip, pickled red onions, fried capers, and new potatoes; and “Solomillo de Cerdo Iberico” – precision-poached and grilled Iberian pork tenderloin, patatas bravas, and spinach

A way to experience Portuguese flavors in Porto is with the special Alma menu, which is available on alternate evenings for dinner. “Alma” means soul in Portuguese, and the menu reflects the soul of the cruise line’s Portuguese heritage. The recipes will celebrate core Portuguese culinary traditions, including artisanal techniques with ceramic jars and other cultural cookware. Dishes include “Bacalhau a Bras” – shredded Portuguese-salted cod with onions, thinly sliced fried potatoes, olives and scrambled eggs, from Lisbon; “Alheira de Mirandela” – traditional Portuguese sausage, wilted green radish tops and potatoes, from Mirandela; and the delectable regional dessert called “Torta de Azeitão” – egg custard rolled in egg dough, from the municipality of Setúbal.

7Aft Grill

The 7Aft Grill features a shipboard cooking technique called “jospering,” a method of grilling that originated in Barcelona in 1969 and is now considered a preparation technique in gourmet charcoal gastronomy. 7Aft will be the first shipboard venue in the world to use this preparation method, according to the company.

At dinner, Josper-grilled specialties will include Black Angus filet mignon, New York strip steak, lamb saddle, Dover sole, grilled shrimp, and lobster.

Lunch is also served on 7Aft’s pool-deck location and offers modern gastropub-style fare such as smoked bread, chicken marinated 24 hours in blonde beer, hot dogs, smoked ribs, and a range of a la carte soups, pizzas, proteins, carbs and vegetables. Specialty lunch offerings, such as a beef tartare burger served on brioche bread, are freshly made onboard, from scratch, and 7Aft’s Angus burgers will always be fresh, never frozen.

And More

The Dome is World Navigator’s 270o, forward-facing, observation lounge with floor-to-ceiling glass walls, and, by day, a spot for guests to enjoy a light, late lunch after a day spent exploring.

Guests looking for delectable grab-and-go fare with an eco-friendly sensibility can visit Paula’s Pantry, named for Mrs. Paula Ferreira, Mystic Invest executive, co-owner and the wife of Chairman Mário Ferreira, the founder of Atlas Ocean Voyages. From early morning through 6 pm daily, Paula’s Pantry will serve beverages such as espresso and specialty coffees made with small batch-roasted, organic, and Fairtrade-certified CaffèMilano beans, Kusmi teas, and fresh juice-based detox offerings featuring celery or turmeric; a variety of cold specialty sandwiches and salads; soups; and cupcakes. Paula’s Pantry, as well as throughout World Navigator, will not offer single-use plastics, rather it uses bamboo straws and cutlery and biodegradable plates and cups.

The World Navigator also offers room service, with an “always available” menu for all guests, featuring options such as an organic tomato cream soup, burgers, club sandwich, eggplant vegan burger, and a “buddha bowl” salad. For breakfast, guests can choose from a “Classic Breakfast” or “Healthy Breakfast” menu.