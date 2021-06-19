Celebrity Apex Sails from Greece with Guests Onboard

The new Celebrity Apex is officially in service with guests as the new vessel sailed out of the Port of Athens today to begin her maiden voyage and first summer season in the Aegean.

That moment came as Celebrity Apex sailed out of port at 8:30p.m. local time.

The company’s return to the Aegean is all the more poignant given Celebrity Cruises’ proud Greek heritage, according to a press release.

. Founded in 1988 by the Chandris family of Greece, the company later became a part of the Royal Caribbean Group. Celebrity Cruises is still rooted in its Greek origins today, with 70% of marine officers across the fleet, hailing from Greece with more than 40 Captains and Chief Engineers, including the Captain of Celebrity Apex, Dimitrios Kafetzis.

“After all this time, what a dream come true for everyone onboard this exquisite ship in one of the world’s most breathtaking regions. Her sail-away today is a meaningful moment for our guests, our crew and our company. I think we are all having ‘pinch me’ moments,” said Celebrity Cruises President and CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo. “Returning to sailing in the Aegean, where it all began for us, and after such a long time, is also very special for me and for the Celebrity Apex crew. Greece has always held a special place in our hearts, and, now, even more so, as we sail forward to experience all of its wonder, once again.”

Guests traveling on the Greek Islands and Cyprus itinerary will have the chance to visit Rhodes, Mykonos; Santorini and Limassol.

“Today is a very proud day for me and one I will never forget. Not only do I return to sea, but I do so in my home country and with an incredible crew. I was born and raised right here in Piraeus, less than a mile from our Athens homeport, and grew up dreaming of sailing this coastline at the helm of a ship. I was born and raised right here in Piraeus, less than a mile from our Athens homeport, and grew up dreaming of sailing this coastline at the helm of a ship. It is truly an honor to captain the newest Celebrity flagship and to welcome our first guests back onboard,” said Captain Dimitrios Kafetzis.

Celebrity Apex sails with a vaccinated crew and at least 95% vaccinated guests.