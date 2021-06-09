SRC

Carnival Mardi Gras Refuels with LNG for the First Time at Port Canaveral

Refueling the Mardi Gras with LNG

The Carnival Mardi Gras refueled for the first time with LNG at its homeport of Port Canaveral which built the new Terminal 3 to accommodate the new Carnival ship.

The ship made its U.S. debut docking for the first time at Port Canaveral on Friday.

The process took close to eight hours via a new fueling barge that delivered enough LNG to power Mardi Gras’ four engines for approximately 14 days, according to a press release.

“Today was another milestone in what promises to be many ‘firsts’ for Mardi Gras. Many thanks to our partners at Shell and Port Canaveral for their role in bringing LNG to the Americas,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.

