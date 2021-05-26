Oceania Cruises Announces 3 More Ships to Restart

Oceania Cruises announced that it will resume cruise operations with three additional ships, Riviera, Insignia, and Sirena, between October 2021 and January 2022.

• Riviera will resume its previously published voyage schedules beginning from Istanbul on October 18, 2021 and sail a series of Mediterranean voyages prior to beginning a winter 2021-2022 series of Caribbean voyages from Miami.

• Insignia will resume sailings with the December 21, 2021 Panama Canal voyage from Miami prior to embarking on a sold-out 180-day Around the World cruise from Los Angeles to New York.

• Sirena will commence sailings starting with the January 22, 2022 Caribbean voyage from Miami to Panama City, Panama.

“This is an exciting day for our guests and team members alike as we begin to prepare another three ships to resume sailing in Europe, the Caribbean, and the eagerly anticipated kickoff of our epic Around the World in 180 Days voyage for 2022,” stated Bob Binder, President & CEO of Oceania Cruises.

Voyage itineraries for each ship will continue to be evaluated for port availability and may be adjusted as required closer to the sailing dates.

These additional ship restarts follow the April 28th announcement of the line’s Marina resuming cruise operations from Copenhagen beginning on August 29, 2021.

Phased restart dates for Regatta and Nautica will be announced at a later date.