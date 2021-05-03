Intellian

ALMACO Delivers Provision Stores and Waiter Stations for MSC Virtuosa

msc virtuosa1 2

ALMACO has announced that it supplied more than 2400 m2 of cold and freezer rooms, as well as 92 waiter stations for the restaurants and cafeterias onboard the MSC Cruises fleet’s new flagship, the Virtuosa.

The Virtuosa was handed over to MSC on Feb. 1, 2021 at Chantiers de l’Atlantique. It is the fourth vessel of the Meraviglia class and the second Merviglia-plus vessel after its sister, the Grandiosa.

ALMACO said that it was “proud” to be part of the long relationship with MSC and Chantiers de l’Atlantique.

“The whole of ALMACO is immensely proud of our project team and thankful for the outstanding flexibility, cooperation and help received from both MSC Cruises and Chantiers de l’Atlantique,” stated President of the Catering Division at ALMACO, Frédéric Vasseur.

According to the company, the project was a success due to “the extraordinary, combined efforts of the project teams from ALMACO, MSC and Chantiers de l’Atlantique.”

The vessel was delivered according to the updated schedule and ALMACO’s areas were ready to be handed over before the new delivery deadline.

