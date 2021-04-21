Enchanted Princess Offers New Dishes and Flavors

The Enchanted Princess promises to serve up a variety of dishes and flavors from around the world, inspired by its itineraries, according to Mario Siebaldi, senior vice president, guest experience and product development, hotel services-shoreside at Princess Cruises.

“We will continue to offer inclusive dining options throughout the ship,” he said, “combined with our specialty restaurants. As a Medallion-class ship, guests can also enjoy the benefits of touchless on-demand food and beverage delivery via OceanNow.”

The Royal-class ship, which was built by Fincantieri and delivered in September of last year, is expected to enter service later this year as cruising resumes. She is approximately 145,000 tons and a double occupancy guest capacity of 3,600, plus 1,350 crew.

Mixing the traditional with the new, the Enchanted Princess has three main dining restaurants: the Santorini, Capri and Amalfi, offering traditional first and second seatings or the cruise line’s anytime dining, where guests can reserve a table like they would at a shoreside restaurant.

Another venue is the World Fresh Marketplace (the traditional self-service breakfast, lunch and dinner restaurant). Said Siebaldi: “We are rethinking the whole approach to casual dining. We actually started redesigning the World Fresh Marketplace product long before the pause, when we introduced new offerings that reflect a modern approach with a regional flare.

“As we return to service, we will further enhance the experience expanding the selection of pre-plated and pre-portioned dishes, moving away from the traditional self-service approach.”

Among the specialty restaurants, Bistro Sur La Mer features French cuisine.

Princess’ signature Italian restaurant Sabatini’s Trattoria is also aboard.

Another alternative venue is the Crown Grill featuring beef, veal and lamb chops in addition to New York Strip, Kansas City Strip, ribeye and filet mignon steaks from corn-fed beef, as well as some seafood choices: mussels and smoked sausage, Chilean sea bass, grilled tiger prawns and Maine lobster tail.

Among the standouts is also the Salty Dog Gastropub, created by Chef Ernesto Uchimura.

Siebaldi said that guests can look forward to “dip sticks” (crunchy bread sticks with beer-cheddar fondue and flaked smoked salt), described as a savory appetizer, plus different plate selections of Pale Ale Pork Cheeks, Wild Mushroom Sauté, Beef Short Rib Poutine, and a variety of other smaller bites.

Salty Dog has also become known for the ribeye burger created by Uchimura for Princess.

“Each new ship presents an opportunity to enhance our food and beverage options as well as adapt industry and shoreside trends to our onboard operations,” Siebaldi noted.

“We have the luxury of working with chefs from around the world, while taking inspiration from the destinations we visit. We also listen to our guests’ requests, so we offer a balance of regionally inspired dishes, comfort food favorites and themed menus to enhance the culinary journey during every voyage.”

Excerpt from Cruise Industry News Quarterly Magazine: Spring 2021