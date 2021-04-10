Intellian

Seabourn Venture Arrives at T. Mariotti in Genoa

Seabourn Venture Hull

The new Seabourn Venture has completed its transfer from Trieste to T. Mariotti's Genoa facility, where it will begin the final outfitting phase ahead of its delivery later this year.

The hull, with its superstructures built up to deck nine and now visible, was built at the CIMAR shipyard in San Giorgio di Nogaro, part ofT. Mariotti and Cimolai.

The ship was floated out on March 30 and then left for Genoa, where it arrived on Saturday morning, April 10, after a 1,200 mile journey. The ship is already technically equipped, with engines, generator and other related engine room equipment installed.

"We are proud to welcome the hull of Seabourn Venture, a prestigious order for Mariotti and Genova Industrie Navali Group" said Marco Bisagno, President of T. Mariotti.

"The interest shown by the institutions, which I thank for being here today, comforts us also about the future of the shipbuilding industry in Genoa, a sector that employs many people. We are confident that what is being discussed regarding the possible renewal of the Italian ferry fleet can bring new orders for our shipyards".

"It's important to promote the multi-sectorality of the port of Genoa," added the Vice Minister for Infrastructure and Sustainable Mobility, Alessandro Morelli. "Its significant role in the transport of goods is already well known but it's also essential to highlight how the port is vibrant thanks to the shipbuilding industry and the ability to welcome tourists."

The Seabourn Venture’s hull arrival coincided with the presence of wo other Seabourn ships arriving at T. Mariotti for repair work, the Sojourn and Quest, which were also built by the yard. 

 

 

 

