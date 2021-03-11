Carnival Corporation Executives Made More Money in 2020

Total compensation for Carnival Corporation senior executives was up in 2020 thanks to stock awards, according to a SEC filing.

Despite the pandemic and a cut to base salaries, CEO Arnold Donald’s total compensation was up to $13.3 million, with $12.2 million in stock awards.

“In efforts to preserve cash, Messrs. Donald, Bernstein, Kruse and Thamm received RSU grants in lieu of base salary for the three-month period from April 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020, with such RSUs remaining restricted until February 12, 2021,” the company said. “From July 1, 2020 to November 30, 2020, reduced the base salaries of Mr. Donald by 50%, Messrs. Bernstein, Kruse and Thamm by 25% and Mr. Perez by 20%.”

