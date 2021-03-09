Holland America Trims Europe Sailings Through June

Holland America Line said in a press release it is extending its pause of European cruise operations to include departures through June 30, 2021.

The pause will impact cruises departing in May and June on the Nieuw Statendam, Volendam and Westerdam, along with the Collectors’ Voyages associated with those canceled cruises.

Cruises affected by this pause in operation are:

• Nieuw Statendam: Eight departures from May 2 through June 27, 2021, that include seven- and 14-day Norway and Baltic itineraries, as well as the 14- and 21-day Collectors’ Voyages of those cruises.

• Volendam: June 19, 2021, 14-day Adriatic Dream cruise and the 24-day Adriatic Dream and Greek Odyssey Collectors’ Voyage departing the same date.

• Westerdam: June 19, 2021, 12-day Greece and Adriatic Antiquities cruise and the 24-day Adriatic Antiquities and Mediterranean Romance Collectors’ Voyage departing the same date.

Holland America Line is notifying all guests and their travel advisors of their options. Guests currently booked on the canceled Europe departures will be able to rebook on an equivalent cruise in 2022 at the 2021 fare – with all cash and Future Cruise Credit funds moved to the new booking. Guests will be offered a comparable cruise in 2022 to replace the canceled voyage and instructions on how to confirm this selection online.

If guests decide not to accept a cruise booking in 2022 by April 15, 2021, they automatically default to receive a Future Cruise Credit of 110% of any cash paid on the booking. The minimum FCC is $25 and the maximum will be an amount up to the base cruise fare paid. Guests will retain any other FCC used for the canceled 2021 booking with all FCC amounts moved to their loyalty account for use on a future cruise booking. For all bookings in 2022, standard cancellation policies apply.