New Ship Preview: Seabourn Venture

The Venture is a PC-6 rated ultra-luxury purpose-built expedition ship by Seabourn scheduled to enter service in late 2021.

Her yet-to-be-named sister ship is slated to enter service in May 2022.

Both ships will be designed and built for diverse environments and will include hardware and technology extending the ships’ global deployment and capabilities.

Ship: Venture

Cruise Line: Seabourn

Capacity: 264 passengers

Shipyard: T. Mariotti, Italy

Estimated Delivery Date: December 1, 2021

Features and Design: The Venture, rated to PC-6 Polar Class standards, is capable of summer and autumn operation in ice conditions in Antarctica, the Arctic, and other destinations.

She and her sister will carry two custom-built submarines onboard. The ships will also be designed to carry a complement of kayaks and 24 Zodiacs that can accommodate all onboard guests at once. Each ship will feature 132 oceanfront veranda suites.

The Venture will offer The Colonnade dining venue, one of eight on the new expedition vessel.

The riveted curved wood panels of the ceiling will give guests the feeling of being inside the hull of one of the first expedition ships, a concept that echoes throughout the space with decorative metal plate details, integrated wood flooring, and art displays of nautical knots. Designer Adam D. Tihany had given the ship's public spaces a touch of romanticism while maintaining the familiarity known by cruise line’s past guests.

Guests will have the option of enjoying dinner, served tableside at The Colonnade, while breakfast and lunch will be available via table service and buffet-style at stations. Special theme nights will feature Michelin-starred Chef Thomas Keller’s family-style dinners.

The Colonnade will extend to the aft deck into The Patio, with guests welcomed to dine outside; lunch items include fresh-baked pizza or Chef Keller’s Napa Burger and Yountwurst.

The Venture will also feature a new viewing Constellation Lounge. The name of the new lounge reflects the direction of the space, which is dressed up in constellation-inspired interiors, fashioned by Tihany, including dark carpeting laid out with bright constellation patterns.

The Constellation Lounge will be the highest indoor viewing point on each ship. Floor-to-ceiling glass walls will wrap around the space, offering guests 270-degree, outward-facing views as far as their eyes can see, heightening their expeditionary spirit while bringing them closer to wildlife and wonders at sea and in port.

The Bow Lounge is designed to further enhance the perspectives that the natural world presents, according to the company, increasing the sense of discovery that is sure to captivate guests by bringing a view of the outside inside combined with direct access to the outdoors.

It will provide the closest access to water level via the foredeck, making it the perfect spot for guests to spend some time watching for marine life. Within a few steps, guests can be outside.

The Bow Lounge will also have touch screens showing the ship’s plotted location, as well as navigational charts and scientific information used to help guide the ship on its journey. Large screens will project live footage from mounted cameras outside the ship, and from a drone when conditions permit, while the touch screen monitors invite guests to explore on their own with a live map, weather information, and notes detailing upcoming expeditions.

The expedition team will be spending time in both lounges regularly to interact with guests, answer questions, provide interpretation and aid in spotting wildlife and geological wonders.

The Bow Lounge will also provide direct access to the Bow Sprit to give guests the sensation of standing in front of the ship and views of waves parting and ice sloughing off the bow at the waterline.

The “Pantry in the Bow Lounge," one of eight dining experiences on Seabourn expedition ships, will allow guests to help themselves to freshly prepared light fare and refreshments.

Debut Season: The Seabourn Venture will debut in December 2021 with a series of first-ever “Norwegian Winter” voyages where guests may get a chance to see the Northern Lights.

Following Itineraries: The company previously announced the following destinations for the Venture: Northern Europe and the Arctic (with the stops along the northern French coast, England and Belgium), Northern Isles & The Viking Homeland from Norway (exploring the British Isles and the Norwegian fjords), Svalbard, the North Cape and other locations in Norway, Iceland, Greenland, and the Canadian Arctic Archipelago in Nunavut, Antarctica, Bermuda, the Caribbean, Panama Canal, Columbia, Ecuador, Peru, Chile, the Amazon, the Canary Islands, Morocco, and Portugal.