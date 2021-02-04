MSC Cruises Aims to Restart Greece Program by Easter

MSC Cruises announced today that it is working closely with the Greek Ministry of Tourism and other authorities for the reopening of local services in time to serve cruise passengers visiting Greece starting with the upcoming Easter holiday period, according to a press release.

The company also announced that it is cancelling all of MSC Magnifica’s scheduled cruises through April 29.

The ship was originally scheduled to return to sea starting on Feb. 14 with a Greece-bound itinerary; the MSC Magnifica will be replaced for voyages to the Eastern Mediterranean, including Greece, during the Easter period and throughout the summer season with another MSC ship.

Guests booked on the MSC Magnifica on cruises through April 29 will be offered the option to rebook their MSC Cruises holiday at sea on one of the line’s other ships due to call Greece or on the MSC Grandiosa, which is currently at sea in the Western Mediterranean.

Alternatively, guests will receive compensation relevant to the country where the booking was made.

The MSC Grandiosa is currently operating weekly cruises leaving every Sunday from Genoa, Italy and calling Civitavecchia, Naples, Palermo/Cagliari in Italy as well as Valetta in Malta. Embarkation is available from each port in Italy.