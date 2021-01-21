Cruise Industry News GCSI

Royal Caribbean Cancels Quantum's 2021 Alaska Season, Ship to Stay in Asia

Quantum of the Seas

The Quantum of the Seas won't be going to Alaska this summer as Royal Caribbean International today announced it had cancelled the 2014-built ship's Alaska program, in favor of leaving the ship in Asia where it is currently sailing short cruises from Singapore.

As part of a number of deployment changes in 2020, the company had announced the Quantum of the Seas was leaving Asia for Alaska in May 2021. The ship was set to sail from Seattle on week-long cruises leaving on Mondays, alongside the Ovation of the Seas, which departs on Fridays.

Without the Quantum in Alaska, Royal's Alaska presence is reduced to three ships: the Ovation, Radiance and Serenade of the Seas, sailing from Seattle, Vancouver, British Columbia, and Seward, Alaska.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

AB InBev
Cruise Industry News Secondhand Market Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Halton

Cruise Ship Orderbook

105 Ships | 217,624 Berths | $62 Billion | View

AB InBev

New 2021 Drydock Report

Cruise Industry News Drydock Report

Highlights:

Market Overview

100 Pages

Full Intelligence

2021-2023

Best Practices

Full Coverage

Order Today

Cruise Industry News GCSI

All New Executive Guide

Cruise Executive Guide 2021

Highlights:

Reach the Lines

New for 2021

All Brands

New Companies

Decision Makers

Instant Download

Order Today