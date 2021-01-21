Royal Caribbean Cancels Quantum's 2021 Alaska Season, Ship to Stay in Asia

The Quantum of the Seas won't be going to Alaska this summer as Royal Caribbean International today announced it had cancelled the 2014-built ship's Alaska program, in favor of leaving the ship in Asia where it is currently sailing short cruises from Singapore.

As part of a number of deployment changes in 2020, the company had announced the Quantum of the Seas was leaving Asia for Alaska in May 2021. The ship was set to sail from Seattle on week-long cruises leaving on Mondays, alongside the Ovation of the Seas, which departs on Fridays.

Without the Quantum in Alaska, Royal's Alaska presence is reduced to three ships: the Ovation, Radiance and Serenade of the Seas, sailing from Seattle, Vancouver, British Columbia, and Seward, Alaska.