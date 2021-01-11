Cruise Industry News Releases Special Report on Alternative Fuels

The Alternative Fuels Special Report by Cruise Industry News is now available for free download.

Presenting the pros and cons of alternative fuels, the report offers a glimpse into new power solutions for cruise ships.

With stricter emissions targets looming, the cruise industry is exploring different solu tions, ranging from hybrid powerplants to alternative fuels.

In this special report, scientists, as well as engineers at companies that supply machinery and related systems, discuss the various solutions that are on the table at this stage.

Cruise ships have already gone “greener” installing exhaust gas aftertreatment systems for heavy fuel oil or they have switched to low-sulfur marine gas oil.

But these solutions are unlikely to get the industry to IMO’s 2030 target of a 40 percent reduction of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions compared to 2008 levels, and a 50 percent reduction by 2050.

