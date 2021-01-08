Dream Cruises Launches New Culinary Program on Explorer Dream

Taste the Dream – Wine and Dine at Sea, a new culinary program from Dream Cruises, will make its debut in Taiwan with a European feast aboard the Explorer Dream, according to a press release.

Chef Reinhard Mammes, Executive Chef of the Dream Cruises fleet, is overseeing the new program that celebrates European cuisine, where guests will be treated to an banquet at sea combining the tastes and aromas of Central France, the Iberian Peninsula, Italy, and England, the company said, helping guests experience the tastes of Europe despite COVID-19 related travel restrictions.

Kent Zhu, President of Genting Cruise Lines, said, “Avid travelers would agree that the gastronomic experience is integral to any journey, as scents and tastes can bring back wonderful memories from a memorable trip. Taste the Dream – Wine and Dine at Sea will offer travelers the unique opportunity for those who wish to satisfy their wanderlust with a European culinary journey, while they are enjoying an island-hopping cruise on Explorer Dream.”

The architect behind the exclusive set menu, Chef Mammes has over 30 years of professional culinary experience on land and at sea.

Before he joined the Genting Cruise Lines family as the Fleet Executive Western Chef, he worked with five star hotels in the U.S., England and Germany, where he excelled with his expertise in menu design for specialty restaurants and themed banquets.

Chef Mammes has developed a unique understanding of Asian Cuisines during his long tenure in Asia, which he leveraged to create the exquisite Taste of Europe degustation menu for “aste the Dream – Wine and Dine at Sea, featuring a series of European fusion dishes that cater to the palates of Asian gourmands.

Among the dishes:

UNE BALLADE ROMANTIQUE

Chateaubriand Pink Roasted Black Angus Beef, Shallot Burgundy Jus & Potato Risotto

Capturing the esprit de vie of namesake Vicomte de Chateaubriand, wander through a French culinary countryside dotted with romantic vineyards and richly overflowing farmlands.

FROM SEA TO SHORE

Ballotine of Salmon, Chilled Tomato and Basil Mousse, Crab Salad

From the depths of the ocean to the bountiful harvest on land, a succulent roulade of Norwegian salmon is accompanied by light clouds of ripe tomatoes and accented with tender morsels of fresh crabmeat.