Cruise Industry News Quarterly Magazine Winter 2020/2021 Is Out

The Cruise Industry News Quarterly Magazine Winter 2020/2021 edition is now available to subscribers.

The 128-page printed magazine is Cruise Industry News’ signature edition for drydockings, refurbishments and refits, as well as covering operations, alternative fuels, North American ports, U.S. cruise brand updates, food and beverage, and more.

Plus, an exclusive Pandemic Cruising Section, which includes five reports from Cruise Industry News’ teams that have sailed aboard ships with COVID-19 protocols in place and have firsthand experience of how those protocols are functioning.

The North American port section features updates from leading cruise ports in the U.S., Canada and Mexico and how they are preparing for the resumption of cruising.

In the drydocking report, Cruise Industry News is touching base with shipyards and cruise lines on current future and projects.

Operations coverage ranges from restart strategies to HVAC options to mitigate and eradicate viruses.

For alternative fuels, experts discuss the pros and cons of LNG in addition to new fuels, hybrid solutions, and more.

Food and beverage goes behind the scenes aboard the new Silver Moon along with special reports on the future of onboard dining in light of new health and safety measures.

Gus Anthorca, president of Holland America, and Christopher Prelog, president of Windstar, are the subjects of executive profiles.

In addition, Cruise Industry News looks at the life and accomplishments of the late Knut Kloster, founder of Norwegian Caribbean Lines, which today is Norwegian Cruise Line.

The Cruise Industry News Quarterly Magazine, now starting its 31st year, was the first industry publication, and remains in a fully printed version with global distribution, alongside exclusive Cruise Industry News reports and the Cruise Industry News website.

