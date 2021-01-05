Windstar Announces 5 Percent Deposits and More Offers

Windstar Cruises has announced that it will be reducing its deposits for guests from 15 percent of cruise fare to five percent as part of its wave season offerings.

As part of the Sail Small, Live Large With Big Perks offer, from Jan. 5 through Feb. 28, travelers will additionally be able to pick one of the following four perks: receiving up to $1,000 shipboard credit per stateroom, one-night hotel pre- or post-cruise on Europe voyages, premium beverage package, and free Wi-Fi.

“With the vaccines here, we are seeing people planning further ahead,” said Windstar Cruises’ Vice President of Sales, Steve Simao. “The wave offer is a tool to help (travel advisors) close the sale, and the incentives are a thank you to our valued travel advisor partners.”

The line also announced that it is extending its groups promotion and Sell 3, Sail Free offer.

Windstar’s updated Travel Assurance Booking Policy allows cancellation up to 48 hours prior to departure on 2021 cruises.

“We are expecting a tidal wave of bookings in the months ahead. The Caribbean is easy to access for many and will be very popular, especially aboard the newly transformed Star Breeze. And our most popular destinations that typically sell out are the Greek Isles, Italy, Iceland, and Tahiti,” said Windstar President Chris Prelog.