Hedda Felin Named CEO of Hurtigruten Norway

Hurtigruten Group has appointed Hedda Felin CEO of Hurtigruten Norway, where she will start on March 1 2021.

"Hedda is a highly respected executive, a true visionary and the right woman for this unique position. Her profile, values and spirit fit very well with Hurtigruten’s commitment to sustainability, local communities and creating unique experiences," said Hurtigruten Group CEO Daniel Skjeldam.

To prepare for future growth, Hurtigruten Group has reorganized its cruise operations in two different entities: Hurtigruten Expeditions and Hurtigruten Norway.

Hurtigruten Norway’s coastal operation will from 2021 consist of seven custom-built, smaller cruise ships.

Hurtigruten Norway will operate as a separate entity within Hurtigruten Group under Felin’s leadership.

Felin joins Hurtigruten from the position as Head of the CEO's office and special advisor to the CEO of the global energy giant Equinor.

"As the rest of Hurtigruten, I share a passion for sustainability, safety and communities. I’m thrilled to join the rest of the highly competent Hurtigruten Norway team and continue to combine innovation and heritage to further develop and grow a product unlike anything else on the seven seas," said Felin.

Norwegian-born Felin has broad international experience, with extensive experience from across the value chain in the energy sector. Through 14 years with Equinor, Felin has held several key leadership and top management positions.

She was appointed Senior Vice President for UK & Ireland offshore in 2016, and sat in the International management team overseeing Equinors international activites. Previously, Felin has been heading up CSR and was Vice President of Safety and Sustainability for global exploration activities in Equinor.