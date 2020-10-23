Fred. Olsen To Gather Its 4 Ships for Celebrations

On Oct. 22, 2021 Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines will gather its new-look fleet together.

The Bolette, the Borealis, the Balmoral, and the Braemar will unite for “Four Ladies in Lisbon” – a “historic day of celebration, fun, and excitement” in the Portuguese capital.

This will mark the third time the cruise operator will have gathered its fleet in one place, but only the first time with the two new sister ships in attendance – the Bolette and Borealis.

“Our fleet get-togethers are always incredibly exciting, both for us and for our guests,” said Clare Ward, director of product and customer service at Fred. Olsen. “The team here is busy making a program of exciting plans for the day, both on our ships, the quayside, and within the wonderful city itself.”

For those who wish to sail to the celebration destination, the cruise operator offers four sailings on the aforementioned ships for reduced prices – when booked before Nov. 6.

Ward highlighted that they will be taking into consideration the “extra factors” in order to ensure “safety of our guests and crew.”

“The event is set to be packed with fun and festivities to bring our fleet together in style,” she said. “We can’t wait to see so many faces, both familiar and new, in Lisbon next October!”