CIN Digital Reports

Fred. Olsen To Gather Its 4 Ships for Celebrations

Bolette

On Oct. 22, 2021 Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines will gather its new-look fleet together.

The Bolette, the Borealis, the Balmoral, and the Braemar will unite for “Four Ladies in Lisbon” – a “historic day of celebration, fun, and excitement” in the Portuguese capital.

This will mark the third time the cruise operator will have gathered its fleet in one place, but only the first time with the two new sister ships in attendance – the Bolette and Borealis.

“Our fleet get-togethers are always incredibly exciting, both for us and for our guests,” said Clare Ward, director of product and customer service at Fred. Olsen. “The team here is busy making a program of exciting plans for the day, both on our ships, the quayside, and within the wonderful city itself.”

For those who wish to sail to the celebration destination, the cruise operator offers four sailings on the aforementioned ships for reduced prices – when booked before Nov. 6.

Ward highlighted that they will be taking into consideration the “extra factors” in order to ensure “safety of our guests and crew.”

“The event is set to be packed with fun and festivities to bring our fleet together in style,” she said. “We can’t wait to see so many faces, both familiar and new, in Lisbon next October!”

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

AB InBev
Cruise Industry News 2021 Fleet Deployment

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

Cruise Ship Orderbook

109 Ships | 231,884 Berths | $64 Billion | View

AB InBev

New 2020 Expedition Report

Cruise Industry News Luxury Report

Highlights:

Booming Market

200 Pages

Full Intelligence

Capacity Metrics

2020-2027

All Players

Full Coverage

Order Today

AB InBev

USA River Cruise Report

River Cruise Report

Highlights:

Close to Home

New Ships

New Operators

Capacity Metrics

2020-2024

Full Coverage

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Drydock Report