CIN Digital Reports

Pacific Venus to Sail Cruises Again in December

Pacific Venus

All three Japanese brands will be back in service as the Pacific Venus from Venus Cruise Line will start sailing once again in December, according to the one-ship Japanese brand.

The 1998-built Pacific Venus joins the Nippon Maru and Asuka II back in operation in Japan. All three ships are following similar safety and health protocols with trimmed capacity. 

All cruises are short as well, ranging from one- to three-nights on the Pacific Venus, and will only call into Japanese ports, including Kobe, Osaka, Nagoya, Yokohama and Tokyo.

Guests must have a negative PCR test prior to boarding.

 

Cruise Industry News 2020 Annual Report