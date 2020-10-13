Carnival Corporation Issues Update on 'Cyber Event'

Carnival Logo

Carnival Corporation announced that while the investigation is ongoing on its cyber incident, early indications are that in early August the unauthorized third party gained access to certain personal information relating to some guests, employees and crew for three of the corporation's brands: Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line and Seabourn, as well as casino operations, according to a press release.

"Working with its cybersecurity consultants, the company took steps to recover its files and has evidence indicating a low likelihood of the data being misused," the company announced.

Information Security at Carnival Corporation acted quickly to shut down the intrusion, restore operations and prevent further unauthorized access. The company also engaged a major cybersecurity firm to investigate the matter and notified law enforcement and appropriate regulators of the event.

Carnival said it working as quickly as possible to identify the guests, employees, crew and other individuals whose personal information may have been impacted.

The company expects to complete this process within the next 30 to 60 days and will then send notifications to potentially affected individuals whose current contact information is available to the company. Along with those individual notices, affected individuals will be offered complimentary credit monitoring, as appropriate.

Meanwhile, the company has posted website notices and established a dedicated call center to answer questions regarding the event. When the investigation is complete, callers may confirm whether or not their information was affected.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

AB InBev
Cruise Industry News Quarterly Magazine

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Industry News Secondhand Market Report

Cruise Ship Orderbook

109 Ships | 231,884 Berths | $64 Billion | View

Cruise Industry News Return to Service

New 2020 Expedition Report

Cruise Industry News Luxury Report

Highlights:

Booming Market

200 Pages

Full Intelligence

Capacity Metrics

2020-2027

All Players

Full Coverage

Order Today

Jeju

USA River Cruise Report

River Cruise Report

Highlights:

Close to Home

New Ships

New Operators

Capacity Metrics

2020-2024

Full Coverage

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Financial Tracking