Costa To Add Third Ship Back Into Service on Oct. 10

The Costa Smeralda will be the third Costa ship back in cruise operation when she relaunches service on Oct. 10 following the introductions of the Costa Deliziosa and the Costa Diadema.

Costa announced it has designed a new one-week itinerary dedicated to the rediscovery, with enhanced safety protocols, the best of Italy.

A total of five cruises are scheduled from October 10 to November 7.

Calls include Savona (homeport), La Spezia, Cagliari, Naples, Messina and Tarquinia.

Costa noted the ship will operate under its new safety protocol.

"The Costa Safety Protocol considers every aspect of the cruise experience, from booking to returning home," the company said. "The key measures include antigen swab test for all guests and crew before embarkation, temperature check while disembarking and returning to the ship, visits to destinations only with protected excursions, physical distancing onboard and at the terminals, also thanks to the reduction in the number of passengers, new ways of using the on-board services, improved sanitization and medical services, use of protective facial-masks when necessary."

On Nov. 14, the Costa Smeralda is scheduled to resume her one-week itinerary in Italy, France and Spain, again departing from Savona.

Costa said it working with the national and local authorities with the aim of offering its guests a safe and enjoyable holiday experience.