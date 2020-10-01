Carnival Corporation To Provide Key Business Update

Carnival Corporation has scheduled a conference call with analysts for Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 10 a.m. (EDT); 3 p.m. (BST) to provide a business update.

Company executives should be fresh off a key meeting at the White House about a return to service in the United States, and are also expected to provide further commentary on refunds, cashflow, booking, the demand environment and an outlook for 2021.

A simulcast of the call will be available via the company's websites at www.carnivalcorp.com and www.carnivalplc.com.