Norwegian Cruise Line Announces 2022-2023 Deployment

Norwegian Cruise Line has opened for sale a wide-range of winter 2022 – 2023 worldwide cruises for 13 of its 18 ships, according to a press release, including a host of new ports and a new program from San Diego.

In addition, Latitudes Members will receive an limited-time offer available on all ships and all destinations. The limited-time offers include 15% off cruise fares plus Bonus Latitudes Points for Latitudes Members. In addition, and for a limited time only, all guests can book all five Free at Sea Offers including Free Open Bar, Free Specialty Dining, Free Excursions, Free WiFi and Free Kids — a $2,900 value, according to the company.

From eight- to 21-day sailings transiting the impressive Panama Canal; Caribbean voyages offering calls to the enhanced Great Stirrup Cay, the company’s private island resort in the Bahamas; and sailings out of the West Coast on Norwegian Bliss and Norwegian Joy.

“As we all continue to daydream of our next cruise vacation, we are excited to open for sale new itineraries for those eager to visit a tropical destination or dive into cultural experiences through one of our Extraordinary Journeys,” said Harry Sommer, Norwegian Cruise Line president and chief executive officer. “We are very hopeful we will resume operations soon but for now, our new itineraries will allow travelers to start planning ahead for their next cruise vacation with Norwegian Cruise Line.”

The new cruises offer a selection of Extraordinary Journeys – a collection of longer, one-of-a-kind port-rich voyages, Norwegian said, adding that the itineraries inspire a sense of discovery and broader connection with places around the world.

Highlights: