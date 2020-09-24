Norwegian Cruise Line Announces 2022-2023 Deployment

Norwegian Cruise Line has opened for sale a wide-range of winter 2022 – 2023 worldwide cruises for 13 of its 18 ships, according to a press release, including a host of new ports and a new program from San Diego.
In addition, Latitudes Members will receive an limited-time offer available on all ships and all destinations. The limited-time offers include 15% off cruise fares plus Bonus Latitudes Points for Latitudes Members. In addition, and for a limited time only, all guests can book all five Free at Sea Offers including Free Open Bar, Free Specialty Dining, Free Excursions, Free WiFi and Free Kids — a $2,900 value, according to the company.
From eight- to 21-day sailings transiting the impressive Panama Canal; Caribbean voyages offering calls to the enhanced Great Stirrup Cay, the company’s private island resort in the Bahamas; and sailings out of the West Coast on Norwegian Bliss and Norwegian Joy.
“As we all continue to daydream of our next cruise vacation, we are excited to open for sale new itineraries for those eager to visit a tropical destination or dive into cultural experiences through one of our Extraordinary Journeys,” said Harry Sommer, Norwegian Cruise Line president and chief executive officer. “We are very hopeful we will resume operations soon but for now, our new itineraries will allow travelers to start planning ahead for their next cruise vacation with Norwegian Cruise Line.”
The new cruises offer a selection of Extraordinary Journeys – a collection of longer, one-of-a-kind port-rich voyages, Norwegian said, adding that the itineraries inspire a sense of discovery and broader connection with places around the world.
Highlights:
- Beginning Nov. 12, 2022, Norwegian Jewel will sail a selection of Panama Canal voyages offering 12-day open-jaw cruises from San Diego, Los Angeles and Colon, Panama; allowing guests to plan additional vacation days pre-or-post cruise. The ship’s itineraries call to Cabo San Lucas, Puerto Vallarta, Acapulco, and Huatulco, Mexico; Puerto Quetzal, Guatemala; San Juan del Sur, Nicaragua; Puerto Caldera (Puntarenas), Costa Rica; and Acajutla, El Salvador.
- Norwegian Getaway will embark on a 13-day European sailing from Southampton, United Kingdom to Rome (Civitavecchia), Italy on Nov. 14, 2022,. The vessel will make her debut in Oporto, Portugal and Villefranche-sur-Mer, France and call to Seville (Cadiz), Malaga, Cartagena, Palma de Mallorca, and Barcelona, Spain; Lisbon, Portugal; Paris (Le Havre), France; Florence/Pisa (Livorno) and Naples, Italy.
- From October 2022 through March 2023, the company will offer a variety of itineraries ranging from eight to 21-day voyages traversing the Panama Canal on Norwegian Encore, Norwegian Jewel, Norwegian Pearl, Norwegian Bliss, Norwegian Gem and Norwegian Joy. The ships will visit popular destinations in the Caribbean and Latin America.
- Norwegian Encore will begin a 21-day Panama Canal voyage on Oct. 23, 2022, sailing out of Seattle, repositioning to Miami. During this sailing, eight out of 11 port-of-calls include a minimum of nine to 11 hours of port time, providing guests additional time to explore each town.
- The Norwegian Joy will make her debut in Port Canaveral, Fla. as she departs on a 14-day sailing from Orlando, Fla. to Los Angeles on Dec. 4. During this voyage, she will also call to San Juan Del Sur, Nicaragua, for the first time and visit Cartagena, Colombia; Puerto Caldera (Puntarenas), Costa Rica; Puerto Quetzal, Guatemala; Puerto Vallarta, and Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.
- Kicking off the New Year, the Norwegian Gem will offer a handful of open-jaw 11-and-12-day cruises to and from New York and Panama City in January and February 2023. During her 12-day voyage from New York on Jan. 2, she will make her debut in Puerto Limon, Costa Rica, as well as the Pacific Cruise Terminal in Panama City during her 11-day voyage on Jan. 14.
- From Jan. 28, 2022, through May 17, 2023 as the cruise line offers a range of five to 14-day voyages across the Eastern, Western and Southern Caribbean. The itineraries include calls to Harvest Caye, the company’s resort destination in Belize; as well as visits to its private island resort in the Bahamas, Great Stirrup Cay. Ships sailing the Caribbean include Norwegian Bliss, Norwegian Breakaway, Norwegian Dawn, Norwegian Encore, Norwegian Epic, Norwegian Escape, Norwegian Gem, Norwegian Getaway, Norwegian Pearl and Norwegian Sky
- The Norwegian Encore will sail an 11-day roundtrip Southern Caribbean voyage from Miami on Dec. 23, 2022, making her debut in Castries, St. Lucia and St. John’s, Antigua; and visiting Oranjestad, Aruba; Willemstad, Curaçao; Kralendijk, Bonaire; St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands; and Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic.
- The Norwegian Breakaway, sailing from New Orleans, will offer a mix of five, seven and nine-day roundtrip cruises to the Western Caribbean starting on Nov. 20, 2022.
- As of Dec. 17, 2022, the Norwegian Bliss will call Miami home as she embarks on a season of seven-day Western Caribbean roundtrip voyages through April 1, 2023 with calls to Roatan Island, Honduras; Harvest Caye, Belize; Costa Maya and Cozumel, Mexico.
- On Jan. 8 and Feb. 26, 2023, guests can embark on the Norwegian Getaway for a 12-day Southern Caribbean roundtrip sailing out of New York. She will make her debut in St. John's, Antigua and will call to San Juan, Puerto Rico; Basseterre, St. Kitts; Castries, St. Lucia; Bridgetown, Barbados; Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic; and St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands
- Sailing out of the West Coast between Los Angeles and San Diego, passengers can sail to Mexican Riviera with a mix of five, seven and eight-day roundtrip voyages between Norwegian Bliss, Norwegian Joy and Norwegian Jewel beginning Oct. 30, 2022, through April 16, 2023.
- The Norwegian Joy will kick off her sailings on Dec. 18, 2022, with an eight-day roundtrip cruise where she will visit San Diego for the first time.
- From Dec. 23, 2022, through April 8, 2023,the Norwegian Getaway will sail select eight-day cruises to the Bahamas and Florida from New York which will include calls to Port Canaveral, Fla.; Nassau and Great Stirrup Cay, Bahamas.
- Beginning Jan. 20, 2023, through May 29, 2023, the Norwegian Sky will sail three and four-day roundtrip cruises from Miami, calling to Freeport, Nassau and Great Stirrup Cay, Bahamas.
- In November 2022,the Norwegian Joy will offer guests a winter escape to Bermuda on five and seven-day roundtrip cruises from New York featuring overnight stays at the Royal Naval Dockyard. Norwegian Getaway will also offer a selection of five-night voyages in December 2022, February and March 2023.