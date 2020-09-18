Mapecem Marine 1000 Offers Screed Mortar for Marine Environments

MAPEI recently introduced Mapecem Marine 1000, an accelerated-cure, lightweight, shrinkage-compensated, cement-based screed mortar.

A globally available product that is now produced in MAPEI’s U.S. factories and available for the North American market, Mapecem Marine 1000 is designed for leveling or sloping ship decks before the installation of floor coverings or tiles. It can be placed in thicknesses ranging from 3/16" to 2" (4.5 mm to 5 cm), according to a press release.

Mapecem Marine 1000 is designed to save weight for stabilization, as well as save fuel costs, in the marine market, the company said, in a statement.

“Mapecem Marine 1000 screed mortar is easy to apply, lightweight and has superior drying-out characteristics for quick curing,” said Guido Sardi, Business Development Manager for MAPEI Corporation’s Marine Division. “Thanks to MAPEI’s High-Hydrated Cement Technology [HCT™], it does not contribute to efflorescence. Because it is fast-setting, it will not slow down the installation process. And, being lightweight, it can greatly reduce the weight of flooring systems, which helps with fuel consumption and issues with stabilization of the ship.”

Mapecem Marine 1000 allows for the installation of non-moisture-sensitive flooring, such as ceramic tile and stone, after 24 hours. Moisture-sensitive flooring can be installed after 48 to 72 hours.

“Mapecem Marine 1000 is a Red List Free product,” Sardi said. “While many materials exist with adverse effects on human health, Red List Free means that products do not contain hazardous materials as identified by the International Living Future Institute (ILFI). MAPEI is proud of our sustainability efforts, including human health and wellness; these products are part of these efforts.”