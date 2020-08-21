Lindblad Expeditions Reveals Deep-Dive Antarctica

Lindblad Expeditions will launch DEEP-DIVE: ANTARCTICA, a new webinar concept presented via Zoom.

The first in a proposed series, it will provide deeper information and insight into Antarctica—as a geography, the company said.

According to a statement, the series is designed to be genuinely informative and engaging, a showcase for the talent and knowledge of Lindblad’s renowned expedition team, for an audience who wants a broader understanding of a geography, not a travel destination.

Designed as Expedition Theater!, the dramatic and engaging storytelling will showcase the talent and knowledge of six of Lindblad’s field staff as they tell the stories of Antarctica—with Lindblad images and vivid video, Google maps, graphs, and other assets. They will take a look at Antarctica’s topography and geology, its wildlife, the surrounding ocean, its undersea, human history & more.

The one-hour well-produced visual orchestration has been pre-recorded to obtain maximum sound quality and imagery and will cap off with a live Q+A hosted by naturalist Ella Potts. Presenters and topics include:

• Tom Ritchie – The History of Exploration

• Eric Guth – Glaciers

• Jim Kelley – The Southern Ocean

• Ella Potts – Whales & Seals of Antarctica

• Alyssa Adler – The Antarctic Undersea

• Jamie Coleman – Penguins

• Short “live” Q & A with Ella Potts



DEEP-DIVE: ANTARCTICA is set for Wednesday, August 26 at 3:00pm ET/12pm PT. To participate, register here.