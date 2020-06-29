Genting Cruise Lines has announced the restart of cruise operations for Dream Cruises with Explorer Dream operating two and three-night “Taiwan Island-Hopping” itineraries that will start on July 26, departing from Keelung and calling at Penghu, Matzu and Kinmen islands.

“After months of detailed planning with the authorities to ensure the safety and health of guests and crew, we appreciate the approval of Explorer Dream resuming cruise operations in Taiwan. Dream Cruises will be the first cruise line in the world to begin sailing after the global cruise industry was shut down due to the pandemic,” said Tan Sri KT Lim, Chairman and CEO of Genting Hong Kong.

“Our new standard operating procedures to ensure passenger safety draws on our first-hand experience from the charter of two of our ships in Singapore to house foreign workers and cooperating with DNV GL, the world’s largest classification society, for Explorer Dream to receive the world’s first “Certification in Infection Prevention for the Marine industry (CIP-M)."

Genting has previously announced new onboard health protocols.

Genting has 25 years of history with the island as both a destination and as a homeport and because of Taiwan’s popularity among travelers.

Taiwan’s low numbers of COVID-19 cases compared to global figures has also been lauded by experts as one of the most effective response scenarios in the world, Genting said, in a press release.

Dream Cruises will offer special island-hopping cruises calling into the popular ports and islands of Peng Hu, Matsu Island and Kinmen where Taiwanese guests will again be able to enjoy short getaways.

“We thank Taiwan for their initiatives to re-start their economy and the tourism industry and the trust they have placed in Dream Cruises. As well, we appreciate the support of the travel industry in the restart of our cruise operations. This is truly a remarkable achievement which was made possible by the Taiwan authorities’ swift and effective handling of the COVID-19 crisis and their foresight in resuming the tourism industry to benefit all the ports, the economy and the lifestyle of the people of Taiwan,” said Kent Zhu, President of Genting Cruise Line.

Genting Cruise Lines has also introduced the “Certification in Infection Prevention (CIP) for the Marine industry (CIP-M).

The Explorer Dream will be the first cruise ship in the world to receive the CIP-M certification, which will further verify the procedures and systems in place for the proper prevention, control, and mitigation of infection.

In accordance with Taiwan’s regulations prior to resuming sailing, the Explorer Dream has undergone a thorough deep cleaning and observation of strict quarantine procedures for her crew. The majority of crew will be from other Genting Cruise Lines ships who have been quarantined for the last three months and all will undergo a mandatory 14 day quarantine on land after the ship arrives in Keelung on June 30.

Upon negative test results, an additional seven-day isolation period onboard the Explorer Dream will provide a total of 21 days of exhaustive preventive procedures before operations begin on July 26.

To safeguard the well-being of guests, stringent health screening processes and guidelines prior to embarkation, disembarkation and social distancing measures onboard, as well as thorough sanitization and disinfection and enhanced hygiene practices for guest cabins and crew member quarters, public areas and recreational facilities, along with safe food and beverage handling procedures will be in place.